New York Mets and Pete Alonso contract saga takes interesting turn with unique counteroffer rumor

A new report claims Pete Alonso has made an interesting counteroffer to the New York Mets that may surprise some fans.

This has been an eventful last couple of months for the Mets. Heading into the offseason, the front office had a lengthy to-do list that included filling three spots in the starting rotation. While they addressed that concern by bringing in two new pitchers and re-signing Sean Manaea, they also added New York Yankees superstar Juan Soto to the largest contract in sports history.

While it has been a very productive offseason, there is one big issue left on the front office’s agenda. What do they do with Pete Alonso? The team and its fan base would like him back. However, President David Stearns is weary of giving a long-term deal to a 30-year-old right-handed hitting first baseman since there is reason to believe his best days are behind him.

Just a few weeks ago it seemed like the All-Star would be playing elsewhere in 2025. However, his free agent market is surprisingly thin and New York has a better-than-expected chance of retaining his services. But recent rumors have suggested the two sides are still far apart on the years of a new contract. Consistent reports claim Alonso is looking for at least six years but the Mets want a pact around half that length.

Well, a new report makes it seem like the team got an offer from the first basemen that they would like but have passed on it.

Pete Alonso stats (2024): .240 AVG, .329 OBP, .459 SLG, .788 OBP, 34 HR, 88 RBI, 91 R

Did Pete Alonso make a short-term counteroffer to the New York Mets?

On Friday, former New York Mets executive and current SNY MLB analyst Jim Duquette reported that Pete Alonso’s representation has offered the club a three-year deal with opt-outs. And the Mets are the only team that received such an offer. The claim seems believable because his agent, Scott Boras, agreed to similar deals earlier this year when the markets for several of his other clients were also far weaker than expected.

However, Duquette also added that a deal is not at all imminent between the four-time All-Star and the only team he has ever played for. If true, it would be surprising that the Mets did not take the offer. Sure, there are concerns about him having a great year and then returning to MLB free agency next offseason. But it also gives them the length they prefer and brings a major bat back to the lineup next season.

Pete Alonso contract (Projection): Four years, $120 million

It is possible that the annual average in the proposal is well above what the team is willing to pay. There have been rumors the club might exceed the record AAV given to a first baseman to bring Alonso back. The current record holder is Los Angeles Dodgers star Freddie Freeman, who makes $27 million per season in a deferral-filled deal.

