New York Mets rumor suggests Sean Manaea turned down better offer for return to ‘perfect fit’ Mets

A new MLB rumor suggests Sean Manaea may have passed on a better offer in free agency to return to the New York Mets.

For most Mets fans, the organization signing Sean Manaea last offseason was met with shoulder shrugs and little interest. He was seen as just another example of the team going bargain shopping so they can pay off a boatload of debut in 2024.

However, this past season the nine-year veteran ended up being one of the team’s biggest surprises. With the help of pitching coach Jeremy Hefner, the former Kansas City Royals first-round pick took his game to heights he had never seen before. With Kodai Senga out for much of the year, Manaea turned into the team’s unofficial ace by posting a 12-6 record.

The pitcher was among three Mets starters that hit the open market this offseason. Yet, he was the only one they made a concerted effort to bring back. He and the team agreed to a three-year deal worth $75 million at the end of December. However, it may not have been the best offer he received.

Sean Manaea stats (2024): 12-6 record, 3.47 ERA, 1.084 WHIP, 184 strikeouts, 181.2 innings pitched

Did Sean Manaea pass on a bigger offer to return to the New York Mets?

“Manaea said he spoke with a couple of other clubs but did not feel he was particularly close to signing anywhere else,” The Athletic Mets insider Will Sammon reported. “At least one team discussed the possibility of going four or five years with Manaea, league sources said. Ultimately he signed a $75 million deal that contained deferrals.”

The New York Mets pitcher turns 33 next month. So passing on a deal that could have given him security up until his age 38 season is surprising. Getting more years in a contract is part of why the organization is at a stalemate in current negotiations with star first baseman Pete Alonso.

Sean Manaea contract: Three years, $75 million

Now, that other team may have offered a lower annual rate than what the Mets did. It may have been a key decider. However, in a Zoom call with media this week Manaea did admit he felt the Mets were a “perfect fit” for him. And he appreciated Hefner allowing him to be himself as he worked through changes last year.

