Philadelphia Phillies star says New York Mets had 2024 NL MVP, but it’s surprisingly not Francisco Lindor

A star player from the Philadelphia Phillies believes rivals the New York Mets had the 2024 NL MVP. However, he claims it wasn’t MVP candidate Francisco Lindor.

The Mets’ wild ride in September and October was one to remember. They remained in the thick of the playoff chase and locked up a spot in the postseason in the final days of the season. Then they went on a magical ride that surprisingly saw them reach the National League Championship Series.

To most people around baseball, New York does not reach the NLCS without the outstanding play of shortstop Francisco Lindor. The four-time All-Star became a true locker room leader in 2024 and had his best season yet in Queens. He was even a dark horse candidate with some MLB media to beat out Shohei Ohtani for NL MVP.

However, in a shocking hot take during an appearance on “The Chris Rose Rotation” podcast, Philadelphia Phillies star Nick Castellanos claimed the Mets had the 2024 NL MVP. However, it was not Francisco Lindor. It was the player next to him in the infield.

Francisco Lindor stats (2024): .273 AVG, .344 OBP, .500 SLG, .844 OPS, 33 HR, 91 RBI, 107 R

Was Jose Iglesias the New York Mets real MVP in 2024?

“If you’re looking at the MVP as having the most weight on creating wins for your team there’s no other player that had that much weight as Jose Iglesias,” Castellanos surprisingly said. “With him being able to come in and bring that spark. Knocked the ice off Lindor. Finally got [Mark] Vientos comfortable to be able to be an everyday third baseman.

“And then a bunch of guys that looked like they had no direction in the beginning of the year made the playoffs. The whole Mets organization had the OMG signs, and they were everywhere from in the city to the stadium. The way I look at baseball, Jose Iglesias is the unanimous National League MVP.”

The remark stunned Rose because of the massive divide in the stats Iglesias put up compared to Lindor, and especially Ohtani. However, the two-time All-Star doubled down on his comment that the 35-year-old journeyman was this year’s NL MVP.

“I’m not a sabermetrician, I’m a baseball player,” Castellanos said. “Him going to the Mets and being himself got the organization to move in one direction. Shohei Ohtani played a huge part in the Dodgers winning. I don’t know if he’s the sole purpose of the Dodgers moving in one direction.

“It doesn’t mean what Shohei did was not record-book-worthy and he’s not amazing. If I’m starting a team, I pick Shohei over Jose. I’m not stupid. But the way I saw baseball last year, Jose Iglesias is NL MVP.”

Jose Iglesias stats (2024): .337 AVG, .381 OBP, .448 SLG, .830 OPS, 4 HR, 26 RBI, 39 R

The New York Mets signed Iglesias to a minor league deal in December and brought him up midway through the year. He made a huge impact on the field and in the locker room after his career in MLB seemed on its last legs.

His addition did coincide with the team’s red-hot second half. However, Castellanos is sure to be in the minority in thinking Iglesias was more impactful for the team last season than Lindor.

