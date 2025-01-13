New York Yankees and Mets get bad Roki Sasaki news: 5 impact pitchers they could target instead, including Max Scherzer

The New York Yankees and New York Mets’ pursuit of Roki Sasaki got a very disappointing update on Monday.

It has been a very productive last couple of months for the Yankees and Mets. The team from Queens filled several important holes in the starting rotation and gave Juan Soto, the top free agent this offseason, a record-breaking $765 million deal in December.

Also Read: New York Yankees trade rumor on Marcus Stroman may open door to rare win-win trade with New York Mets soon

However, the Bronx Bombers quickly recovered from losing the All-Star outfielder to their crosstown rivals and made a slew of major moves. Including the signing of All-Star Max Fried and trading for former NL MVP Cody Bellinger. Yet, neither team is done this winter and Japanese ace Roki Sasaki was another name on their offseason wish list.

But on Monday, SNY MLB insider Andy Martino revealed that both New York baseball clubs had been informed that the 23-year-old will not be bringing his talents to Gotham this year. If both teams still want to add an arm to their rotations in 2025, here are five veteran impact pitchers they could target in the days ahead.