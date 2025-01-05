New York Yankees linked to move for All-Star slugger that could soon lead to surprise Jasson Dominguez trade

A notable MLB insider recently linked the New York Yankees to a move in free agency that could end up leading to the team trading away one of their top prospects.

It has been a very eventful last couple of months for the Yankees. They entered the offseason as favorites to re-sign superstar outfielder Juan Soto. However, the Bronx Bombers shockingly came up short in a wild bidding war with crosstown rivals the New York Mets.

Related: New York Yankees rumor claims they won’t get same help to complete Nolan Arenado trade as they did for Cody Bellinger

But, they quickly bounced back with a quartet of major moves. First, they gave Atlanta Braves All-Star Max Fried the richest contract ever handed out to a left-handed pitcher. They traded for stud closer Devin Williams and former NL MVP Cody Bellinger. Then they got a discount rate to add future Hall-of-Famer Paul Goldschmidt.

Now, the big question is if the club is done or do they have one more big move left in them. Over the last few weeks, they have been linked to potential upgrades at third base. However, in a recent column, MLB.com league insider Mark Feinsand claimed the Pinstripes could potentially still be in on Baltimore Orioles slugger Anthony Santander.

Santander had a career year as he slugged 44 homers, with quite a few against New York. He would be a major addition to the lineup. However, if they did sign him in free agency, what does that mean for stud outfield prospect Jasson Dominguez?

Anthony Santander stats (2024): .235 AVG, .308 OBP, .506 SLG, .814 OPS, 44 HR, 102 RBI, 91 R

Could the New York Yankees be contemplating a Jasson Dominguez trade this offseason?

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The 21-year-old Dominguez has been viewed as one of the jewels of the New York Yankees farm system for several years. And is still ranked as their No. 1 prospect on MLB.com. It is why he was viewed as one of the only untouchables in their minor leagues.

However, a Santander signing would seem to fill the spot in the outfield Dominguez was expected to have (left field) next season. And with Giancarlo Stanton still on the roster, Santander playing at DH wouldn’t be an option either. So could the Yankees seriously contemplate trading the man known as “The Martian?”

Jasson Dominguez stats (MLB Career): 26 G, .207 AVG, .310 OBP,.437 SLG, .747 OPS, 6 HR, 11 RBI, 14 R

It would have seemed unlikely a couple of years ago. But the team has a short window to win a couple of titles over the next few seasons. Dominguez could easily be the centerpiece of a trade for a game-changer starting pitcher. Such as Seattle’s Luis Castillo or San Diego’s Dylan Cease.

Signing Santander and adding a major arm in the rotation could make New York the World Series favorites heading into 2025.

Related: New York Yankees rumor claims interest from rival club forced less favorable Cody Bellinger trade to be finalized