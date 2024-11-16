Toronto Blue Jays meet with top MLB free agent Juan Soto

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Which team will sign Juan Soto? It’s the billion-dollar question lurking as MLB free agency rumors continue to leak. Could it be the Toronto Blue Jays?

The New York Yankees would seemingly be the favorites thanks to already showing how willing they were to invest in him via trade. Yet, now that he’s on the open market, several teams, including the Blue Jays, are tossing their hats into the ring.

We already knew about the Boston Red Sox meeting with the top free agent from their AL East rivals, but now the Blue Jays have done the same.

Toronto Blue Jays made strong impression on Juan Soto



When a superstar talent like Juan Soto becomes available, it only makes sense to pull out all the stops, even if you’re a small market club who may not be among the top frontrunners. So, while the big-market teams like the Dodgers, Yankees, and Mets have the four-time All-Star on their offseason wish list, so do several others looking to make a splash.

Recently, the Red Sox had a chance to make an in-person presentation to Soto and his agency. Many other team owners are expected to follow suit in the next few days.

Yet, according to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, the Toronto Blue Jays have already made their sales pitch to Soto, and it was reportedly done very well.

“Hear at least Jays and Red Sox owners made impressive in-person presentations to Juan Soto, but multiple team owners are yet to present and will do so in coming days.” Jon Heyman on Toronto Blue Jays and Juan Soto

Of course, the Jays still remain long shots to actually sign Soto, but having a positive meeting with the top free agent on the board is still a win. Chances are, we’re still weeks away from learning where Soto wants to play baseball for the next decade-plus.

