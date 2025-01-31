NFL analyst predicts Tennessee Titans will sign this veteran QB, pass on drafting Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders

The Tennessee Titans currently hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. While the team has several holes to fill, including quarterback, their approach to the position remains uncertain.

In what analysts consider a weak quarterback class, only Miami’s Cam Ward and Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders project as potential top picks. Other candidates for the first overall selection include Colorado’s Heisman Trophy-winning wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter and Penn State defensive edge Abdul Carter.

Titans head coach Brian Callahan told reporters this week, including ESPN Radio’s Braden Gall, that the team is thoroughly evaluating all top prospects.

“You get to a certain point where you feel very comfortable with all the work you’ve done, and that’s with every draft pick, but it’s hard to pinpoint the moment,” Callahan said. “It’s sort of an accumulation of work and unturning every stone to turn, and you hope to find the information you need. Sometimes you don’t always and have to have a little bit of faith in it, too, that you’re doing the right thing at the right time.”

“In Cincinnati, we knew we were going to take Joe Burrow pretty early.”



“That’s a bit of a different story. That’s not what this draft is right now for us.”



Callahan drew parallels to his experience as offensive coordinator for the Cincinnati Bengals when they held the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

“It takes months between now and the actual time of the pick unless there’s a scenario like in Cincinnati where we knew we were going to take Joe Burrow pretty early. That’s a little bit of a different story,” Callahan explained. “That’s not what the draft is right now for us. There are a lot of possibilities where we sit, a lot of good players, and we’re going to have to do work on all of them. Really, every scenario is potentially on the table.”

Following Callahan’s comments, one prominent NFL analyst suggests the Titans might bypass quarterback altogether in favor of a controversial veteran.

ESPN’s Mina Kimes predicts Tennessee Titans will punt on taking quarterback, sign Aaron Rodgers instead

During Thursday’s “NFL Live” on ESPN, analyst Mina Kimes suggested the Titans should pass on drafting a quarterback with the first pick, citing numerous roster deficiencies.

“That doesn’t sound like a man who is going to draft a quarterback, reading between the lines, and I think that would be a good decision,” Kimes said.

“First of all, there is no Joe Burrow in this draft. I think if you draft a quarterback, you would be setting him up to fail or at least struggle with the state of the roster. If I’m the Titans at No. 1, I’d either go best player available, which would be Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter on defense, or I’d consider trading down because there are a lot of needs on both sides of the football on that team. It’s a big part of why their record is what it was this year, enabling them to get the number one overall pick.”

Kimes suggested Tennessee could be an ideal destination for Aaron Rodgers, who likely won’t return to the New York Jets after two disappointing seasons. The Titans wouldn’t need to commit to a long-term deal with the future Hall of Fame quarterback.

“This feels like a potential Aaron Rodgers destination. I don’t think they’re going to draft a quarterback. I do think they’re going the veteran route, I suspect,” Kimes noted. “His style of play, that style of offense does mesh reasonably well.”

The Titans benched second-year quarterback Will Levis in December in favor of Mason Rudolph. In 12 starts, Levis posted a 2-10 record, throwing for 2,091 yards with 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while being sacked 41 times.

Rather than selecting a franchise quarterback in the upcoming draft, the Titans could focus on strengthening their offensive and defensive lines while adding playmakers to a roster that finished 3-14 in 2024.

