Tennessee Titans projected to pass on top QBs and Travis Hunter in 2025 NFL Draft

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Finishing as one of three teams with a 3-14 record, the Tennessee Titans earned the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Typically, teams selecting first overall are eyeing a new quarterback, franchise left tackle, or a top pass rusher. This year is a bit unique, in that there is no consensus top prospect expected to be selected first.

There’s also what some might classify as a generational talent, with potential superstar receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter. Recently, Titans team president Chad Brinker noted that the team wouldn’t pass on a “generational” talent with the first overall pick. Yet, the latest Titans mock draft projection has them picking a different prospect instead.

Related: Top 2025 NFL free agents: Ranking top 30 players in NFL free agency

Tennessee Titans projected to select Abdul Carter with No. 1 pick in 2025 NFL Draft

Credit: Matthew O’Haren-Imagn Images

The Tennessee Titans locked up the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on January 5 after losing their regular season finale. Since then, several different players have been projected to land with the Titans.

Yet, most of the Titans’ mock drafts have pointed to Tennessee selecting quarterbacks Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward first overall. Others have linked Heisman winner Travis Hunter.

However, in NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah’s first mock, he had the Titans going in another direction. Jeremiah had the Titans selecting Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter.

“My ears perked up when Titans president of football operations Chad Brinker said the team wouldn’t pass on a generational talent with the first pick. To me, (Abdul) Carter is the best player in the draft and he plays a premium position. I could see Tennessee looking to add competition for QB Will Levis in the free-agent market or later on in the draft.” Jeremiah on Titans draft

Carter is widely projected to be a top-10 pick, but seeing him predicted as the first overall pick comes as a bit of a surprise. With the Titans having several other needs to address, if they really do lock in on Carter as their top prospect, Tennessee could likely trade down and pick up more draft compensation to help fill out their roster.

Related: 2025 NFL mock draft: Latest Round 1 projections