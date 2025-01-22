Tennessee Titans drop a big hint about draft plans with No. 1 pick

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After Brian Callahan led his team to a 3-14 record in his first season as a head coach, the Tennessee Titans earned the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. That gives the front office, led by team president Chad Brinker and general manager Mike Borgonzi until April 24 to determine which prospect will get picked first.

On Wednesday, Brinker dropped a major hint about the Titans’ draft plans when they’re on the clock in April.

Related: Top 2025 NFL free agents: Ranking top 30 players in NFL free agency

Tennessee Titans ‘won’t pass up on a generational talent’

Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

There isn’t a consensus prospect who everyone expects to be drafted first overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, a few players are most often projected to be picked first.

Colorado’s Travis Hunter – WR/CB – Won Heisman Trophy – 1,152 receiving yards, 14 TD, 4 INT, 11 PD in 2024

Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders – QB – Deion Sanders’ son – 4,134 passing yards, 37 TD, 10 INT in 2024

Miami’s Cam Ward – QB – 4,313 passing yards, 39 TD, 7 INT, 204 rush yards, 4 TD in 2024

On Wednesday, Tennessee Titans president Chad Brinker spoke to the media. In doing so, he mentioned that the Titans “Can’t pass on a generational talent” with the No. 1 overall pick.

“We won’t pass on a generational talent with 1st pick in the NFL Draft. We’re doing our homework on all the prospects, including the QBs” Brinker on Tennessee Titans draft plans

Some might take those comments to believe he’s talking about Hunter since two-way dynamos are so rare. Yet, others might make a case for the comments to suggest the Titans are keyed in on one of the top quarterbacks.

With Sanders and Ward both viewed as top quarterback prospects, who Brinker’s talking about could be anyone’s guess. Yet, some are already formulating their opinions.

This is an interesting quote ahead of a draft that's lacking in top quarterbacks but has a guy, in Travis Hunter, who truly might be once-in-a-generation. https://t.co/Td9ks1KKCx — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 22, 2025

Related: 2025 NFL mock draft: Latest Round 1 projections