Stud QB prospect Shedeur Sanders wants to be Tennessee Titans No. 1 draft pick for unusual reason

It seems that talented Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders is interested in being drafted by the Tennessee Titans next year. However, the reason why is one you may not expect.

On Sunday, the Titans fell to 1-5 on the season after another ugly loss, this time to the Buffalo Bills. The team’s 2024 campaign has been a disaster for new head coach Brian Callahan and second-year QB Will Levis. It has opened the door to speculation of major roster changes next season.

One place where Tennessee can improve its roster in the short and long term is in the 2025 NFL Draft. At this point, they are in line to land the sixth overall pick in next April’s event. That would put them in range to land one of the many talented QB prospects that will be available next year. Including Shedeur Sanders, the son of NFL legend and Colorado head coach Deion Sanders.

However, the elder Sanders has made it well known his son would be open to passing on the draft if he is not interested in going to the team he is projected to land with. Considering their recent history, the Titans aren’t likely to be high on his wish list. That is until some interesting comments he made this week.

Shedeur Sanders’ dream WR target is Tennessee Titans veteran DeAndre Hopkins

Might have to keep Hopkins around for a tad bit longer. @TicTacTitans pic.twitter.com/V9PFtiFloU — TTK (@TwoToneKeat) October 17, 2024

During a recent appearance with his father on the popular “All the Smoke” podcast with NBA veterans Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, Shedeur Sanders was asked who would be his dream wide receiver to play with. And he had an answer that should excite Tennessee Titans fans.

Shedeur Sanders: “[DeAndre] Hopkins.”

Deion Sanders: “Who?”

SS: “D-Hop.”

DS: “You like D-Hop? Come on dog…Well, fashion. That’s what that’s about.”

SS “No! It ain’t about fashion. It don’t got nothing to do with that.”

DS: “It’s about fashion, because he’s into fashion like that. That’s what that is.”

SS: “No it don’t. Nah. Nah. D-Hop though. That’s who I want. I definitely want to play with him.”

It is a fascinating response, especially when factoring in that Hopkins has been linked to a lot of NFL trade deadline chatter. Obviously, the organization must do what is in their best interest. The team can void the remaining years of his contract.

However, if they feel keeping him helps them land Sanders or makes him happy from the start of his tenure in Tennessee, one has to wonder if they might more seriously consider holding on to him after this season.

