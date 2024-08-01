Latest Tennessee Titans injury news reveals they could be without a top offensive weapon to start the 2024 season

Credit: Denny Simmons/The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Tennessee Titans received some frustrating injury news on Thursday about one of their top weapons on offense.

The 2024 season will see some notable changes on offense for the Titans. Instead of beginning the year on the bench, 2023 second-round pick Will Levis will start the year as the QB1. Also, team great Derrick Henry will not be a member of the roster for the first time in nine years.

While Henry was replaced with one-time Pro Bowler Tony Pollard, veteran receiver Deandre Hopkins was expected to have an even more important role in the offense this season. The five-time Pro Bowler is the unit’s most proven player and he needs to have a big season if the Titans hope to compete for a playoff spot in 2024.

Deandre Hopkins stats (2023): 75 catches, 1,057 receiving yards, 7 touchdowns, 14.1 yards per catch

Tennessee Titans receiver Deandre Hopkins could miss six weeks with knee injury

However, the Tennessee Titans’ postseason goals took a hit before they even started their preseason schedule with some big injury news on Thursday. Titans beat reporter Paul Kuharsky claimed today that Deandre Hopkins strained his knee in practice this week. And he is unfortunately expected to miss the next four to six weeks.

The 32-year-old played in 17 games last season, however, he dealt with injuries for the better part of the previous two seasons. This is a very frustrating setback for him and the team, but in the offseason, the franchise signed Calvin Ridley following a strong season in Jacksonville. So they are not without some good passing options while Hopkins is sidelined.

The Titans open the 2024 NFL season against the Chicago Bears on September 8.

