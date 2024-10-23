Top NFL insider details 3 reasons why Tampa Bay Buccaneers making blockbuster Cooper Kupp trade likely

Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

Recent Tampa Bay Buccaneers rumors have linked the team to a blockbuster trade for star receiver Cooper Kupp. On Wednesday a top NFL insider explained the three reasons why a deal is very likely before the trade deadline.

Heading into Week 7 of the NFL season, the Buccaneers had one of the best offenses in the league. In 2024, Baker Mayfield has continued his career resurgence and the Tampa passing attack has been trouble for opposing defenses all season. However, they may no longer be as formidable following their loss on Monday night.

This past weekend, Tampa was handed a 41-31 defeat by the Baltimore Ravens. In the loss, the Bucs suffered a pair of major injuries. Veteran receiver Chris Godwin suffered a devastating ankle injury and is likely to miss the rest of the season. While top pass catcher Mike Evans is dealing with a hamstring issue that could sideline him for weeks.

It has many wondering if Tampa’s season could fall apart in the next few games. It has put a whole bunch of pressure on Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht to make a bold trade to sure up the wide receiver room until Evans returns.

Cooper Kupp stats (2024): 2 games, 18 catches, 147 yards, 1 touchdown, 8.2 yards per catch

Dianna Russini explains reasons why Tampa Bay Buccaneers trade for Cooper Kupp ‘makes sense’

Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

In recent days the Los Angeles Rams have been linked to several trades after a 2-4 start to the season. And one-time Pro Bowler Cooper Kupp is rumored to be up for grabs. And the Tampa Bay Buccaneers seem like a team that should pursue a trade for the 31-year-old. On Wednesday, The Athletic’s NFL insider Dianna Russini predicted the Bucs will land him and explained the three reasons why it makes sense for the organization.

“Three reasons why this makes sense: (1) Chris Godwin is out for the year and a free agent next offseason, (2) Kupp fills the Godwin role, a position he’s familiar with, as [offensive coordinator] Liam Coen — whom he worked with for years in LA— crafted it based on Kupp and (3) the Buccaneers could either retain Kupp past this season or cut him to save $29.7 million,” Russini wrote.

Cooper Kupp contract: Three years, $80.1 million

The NFL insider suggested it might take a second-round pick to pry the star receiver away from the Rams before the Nov. 5 trade deadline.

Kupp has consistently had trouble staying healthy since the Rams Super Bowl win in 2021. However, when he is on the field he is still an impact player. And in a perfect scenario, the combo of Kupp and Evans could be dynamite for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the playoffs.

