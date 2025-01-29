Sports betting comes to World of Outlaws, World Racing Group

Credit: Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Sports betting has officially arrived for the World of Outlaws, American Sprint Car Series, Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series and Super DIRTcar Series.

It comes in the form of an official partnership between World Racing Group, the sanctioning body overseeing each of these divisions and ALT Sports Data Inc., a leader in trading and data for action sports, motorsports and emerging sports.

This partnership will utilize ALT Sports Data to provide real-time information to sportsbooks in offering real-time odds, wagers and prop bets. For World Racing Group, it’s an effort to grow the discipline of dirt racing by tapping into a growing sports wagering market. It follows a similar deal made by USAC last summer.

“Our goal is to continue to move the needle by providing our fans more ways to be part of our events,” World Racing Group Chief Media Marketing Officer Charlie Mellilo said. “Working with ALT Sports Data, we are providing fans another way to be involved. The excitement at the track is incredible, and this provides a way for fans at the track and at home to be even more engaged. It is all about expanding our relationship with the race fan, and the team at ALT Sports Data have proven they can help us do exactly that.”

Betting will be available in approved markets starting with the season opening event for the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series at Volusia Speedway Park on February 5.

The announcement press release pointed consumers in the direction of NXTBets.com/playdirtcar