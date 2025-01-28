World of Outlaws’ sanctioning body issues betting ban for members

Credit: Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

All competitors racing under the World Racing Group banner in 2025 will now be subject to a variety of gambling bans.

World Racing Group is the sanctioning body overseeing World of Outlaws Late Models, World of Outlaws Sprint Cars, the American Sprint Car Series, the Xtreme Outlaws Series and Super DIRTcar Series.

For one, ‘all race personnel’ which includes drivers, crew members, officials and staff are ‘strictly prohibited’ from making bets or wagers, either directly or through a third-party, for events and divisions they compete in or have an affiliation with or ‘are aware of information regarding an event’ that would give them an advantage in doing so.

All World Racing Group employees are prohibited from placing a bet on any event under the sanctioning body umbrella.

The rules bulletin states that violations will result in fines, suspensions, membership revocation, disqualification, points deductions and/or prohibition from events and tracks where World Racing Group events take place.

USAC entered into a relationship with NXTbets last June and both World Racing Group and High Limit Racing are expected to enter into the sports gambling space in the future as well. This is an indication, more than anything else, that World Racing Group is nearing a partnership and has updated its rule book to reflect the new frontier.

Matt Weaver is a Motorsports Insider for Sportsnaut. Follow him on Twitter.