Seattle Mariners news: Buzz around MLB is M’s have prospects rival teams will gladly give up impact players to get

Credit: Harriet Baskas for USA TODAY

The Seattle Mariners are expected to be aggressive on the trade market over the next few weeks and scouts around the game are big fans of a half dozen of the franchise’s potential-rich prospects.

Entering the MLB games today, the Mariners are sitting atop the American League West standings and have a dominant 7.5-game lead over the Texas Rangers. While they struggled early, they have caught fire over the last month and are one of the best teams in baseball.

Also Read: Seattle Mariners game today – Get watch time and channel for tonight’s game

What has made them so formidable is their outstanding and deep starting pitching staff. However, the batting order is nowhere close to as scary and that is why they have been linked to various blockbuster deals for impact bats, including New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso.

Well, if the Mariners choose to give up some of their better prospects to land a game-changer bat the word around the league is they have the sort of prospects that many teams covet. On Thursday, The Athletic MLB insiders Will Sammon, Patrick Mooney, and Ken Rosenthal reported that Seattle infield prospects Colt Emerson, Cole Young, Felnin Celesten, Harry Ford, Ben Williamson, and outfielder Jonny Farmelo have many fans around the league.

Furthermore, pitching prospects Emerson Hancock and Logan Evans are coveted by rival clubs as well. The Athletic trio claimed that the Seattle Mariners plan to be aggressive on the trade market and that they “don’t expect money to be an issue.”

The team will surely have competition for some of the best talent available, but the Mariners being willing to spend for big names and offer a buffet of talented prospects puts them in a very strong position to land the hitters they need and want before the July 30 MLB trade deadline.

Also Read: MLB power rankings Week 13: Where to the Seattle Mariners land in our latest rankings?