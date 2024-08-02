San Francisco 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan talks ‘bro hug’ with Brandon Aiyuk, updates contract situation

The San Francisco 49ers made some headlines earlier in the week when hold-in wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk was seen hugging head coach Kyle Shanahan.

The scene from 49ers training camp in Santa Clara led to speculation that the two sides had agreed on a contract extension.

Remember, Aiyuk and the 49ers were in a contract stalemate throughout the entire offseason. It led to the All-Pro holding out from mandatory minicamp before reporting to camp.

With Aiyuk not practicing this summer, his contract extension has made headlines. That was magnified after the former first-round pick requested a trade.

So, what was that hug all about?

According to Shanahan, much ado about nothing.

“He hasn’t been on the field a lot and we walked by each other,” Kyle Shanahan said of Brandon Aiyuk, via Matt Barrows of The Athletic. “And it’s usually how we greet each other – bro hugs. Nothing more, nothing less.”

When asked whether progress has been made on a new deal, Shanahan responded, ‘”no updates.”

This certainly is not going to sit well with 49ers faithul as they team opens is preseason next weekend against the Tennessee Titans.

San Francisco 49ers have no clarification on Brandon Aiyuk contract situation

Fans in Northern California got their hopes up when Shanahan and Aiyuk were seen hugging it out. Now that the head coach has provided an update, it’s back to the drawing board.

Aiyuk, 26, wants a deal that will make him one of the highest-paid wide receiver in the game. That is to say, north of $30 million annually. Thus far, San Francisco has not come close to matching his asking price.

Brandon Aiyuk stats (2023): 75 receptions, 1,342 yards, 7 TD

The good news? This is roughly the same time in the calendar that San Francisco inked Deebo Samuel and Nick Bosa to contract extensions in the past as both held out from training camp. The bad news? Something needs to get done here soon for the defending NFC champions.