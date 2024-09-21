San Francisco 49ers’ All-Pro downgraded to out for Sunday’s game against Rams

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The San Francisco 49ers will be without another All-Pro playmaker for Sunday’s road game against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Niners have downgraded tight end George Kittle to out because of a hamstring injury. The injury initially popped up Thursday after practice.

George Kittle has been downgraded to OUT for #SFvsLAR.



In addition to Kittle, quarterback Brock Purdy also won’t have running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

Since Kittle won’t play on Sunday, backup Eric Saubert will most likely get the starting nod. Head coach Kyle Shanahan had high praise for Saubert during Friday’s media availability.

“I think he’s done a hell of a job. He stepped in well when Kittle was cramping for most of the [Vikings] game, so he had to do a lot throughout the Minnesota game,” Shanahan told reporters. “He’s been real consistent since he’s been here. If he’s got to do it all, he’s up for the challenge. He’s shown he can help us in the pass and the run game.”

More injury concerns for 49ers

The Niners could be without two defensive starters on Sunday as well. Edge rusher Nick Bosa (rib) and cornerback Charvarius Ward (hamstring) are both listed as questionable.

San Francisco has elevated tight end Brayden Willis and defensive lineman Sam Okuayinonu from the practice squad.

The Rams are also banged up, as they will be without wide receivers Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp, and tight end Davis Allen.

The Niners are 6.5-point favorites.

