Several All-Pro San Francisco 49ers players could miss Sunday’s game against Rams

The San Francisco 49ers could be without multiple All-Pro players for their road game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

On top of running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receiver Deebo Samuel not suiting up, tight end George Kittle and defensive end Nick Bosa could be joining them in street clothes on the sidelines.

Kittle is doubtful with a hamstring injury, while Bosa is questionable with a rib issue. Both popped up on the injury report on Thursday.

Kyle Shanahan shares final updates ahead of #SFvsLAR. https://t.co/nIeCxNfWUR — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) September 20, 2024

If Kittle is unable to play Sunday, backup Eric Saubert will most likely get the starting nod. Head coach Kyle Shanahan had high praise for Saubert during Friday’s media availability.

“I think he’s done a hell of a job. He stepped in well when Kittle was cramping for most of the [Vikings] game, so he had to do a lot throughout the Minnesota game,” Shanahan told reporters. “He’s been real consistent since he’s been here. If he’s got to do it all, he’s up for the challenge. He’s shown he can help us in the pass and the run game.”

The Niners could also be without cornerback Charvarius Ward. He is questionable as well with knee and hamstring injuries.

Los Angeles Rams’ top stars out

Injury report for Sunday’s 49ers-Rams game: pic.twitter.com/Ghea1SHvXM — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 20, 2024

The Rams are also banged up as they will be without wide receivers Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp, and tight end Davis Allen.

Despite the Niners operating like a hospital ward, they are 6.5-point favorites on the road.

