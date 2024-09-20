Will the San Francisco 49ers be without another offensive weapon against Rams?

Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

The San Francisco 49ers’ locker room has turned into a MASH unit to start the season.

All-Pro tight end George Kittle missed practice Thursday due to a hamstring injury. His status for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams is now up in the air.

49ers TE George Kittle was not spotted at practice today and is experiencing tightness in his hamstring, per source. With no practice today, his status for Sunday’s game vs. the Rams is in question. pic.twitter.com/Zyme882J17 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 19, 2024

Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan said Kittle notified the medical staff of hamstring stiffness following Wednesday’s practice, and it was still the same on Thursday morning.

Related: NFL Week 3: Five teams on upset alert

If Kittle is unable to play Sunday, backup Eric Saubert will most likely get the starting nod.

“Obviously, George Kittle is a great player,” run game coordinator Chris Foerster said, via ESPN’s Nick Wagoner. “… I don’t know what [his status for Sunday is] going to be — play, not play. The other guys have to step up a little bit more … a lot more. Maybe George is there all day, but I think those guys have all prepped to do it. This is their opportunity.”

Number of 49ers stars hurt

This is the latest injury to the core of the Niners’ offense. They’re already without Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, and rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, who was placed on injured reserve after getting shot in the chest during an attempted robbery.

49ers offense:



🏈RB Christian McCaffrey: Calf/Achilles – On IR.



🏈WR Deebo Samuel: Calf – Will miss a couple of weeks.



🏈TE George Kittle: Hamstring – did not practice Thursday.



🏈WR Ricky Pearsall: Chest/Shoulder – On IR, the singular best outcome for his situation. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 19, 2024

Kittle, a four-time All-Pro, has 11 catches for 116 yards and a touchdown in the first two games of the season.

The Niners, who were upset by the Vikings in Minnesota last Sunday, are 6.5-point favorites on the road against the Rams.

Related: 10 best wide receivers all-time