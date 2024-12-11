Wild San Diego Padres rumor claims they could flip return in a Dylan Cease for an even better pitcher on trade market

A wild new report from a top MLB insider suggests the San Diego Padres could surprisingly trade Dylan Cease this offseason, and use the return towards a blockbuster trade for another starting pitcher this winter.

The Padres had a very productive season in 2024. They won their most games (93) since the team that reached the World Series in 1998. However, San Diego had the unfortunate luck of being in the same division as the eventual champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

Nevertheless, the Pads were the only team to push the Dodgers to the brink of elimination during the playoffs in October. So there are a lot of positives to take away from this past season for the organization. Obviously, the front office needs to make a few moves to bolster the roster to better compete with LA in 2025. However, payroll restrictions make it difficult.

But on Wednesday, MLB Network league insider Jon Morosi unveiled a wild idea the Padres could be working on to switch out one talented starting pitcher from 2024 for another that has the potential to be the team’s ace for the next decade.

Dylan Cease stats (2024): 14-11 record, 3.47 ERA, 1.067 WHIP, 224 strikeouts, 189.1 innings pitched

Could San Diego Padres use return from a Dylan Cease trade in a separate Garrett Crochet deal this winter?

“Dylan Cease could be moved for the second time this calendar year. And that may be a surprise, but here’s the reality. In a world where Max Fried gets over $200 million, many teams who want to improve their rotations are understandably pivoting to the trade market,” Morosi said.

“And here’s why this could make sense for the Padres. If you trade Cease and restock your prospect group, you could then use some of those prospects to trade for Garrett Crochet. And still have a better farm system at the end of the day.”

Garrett Crochet stats (2024): 6-12 record, 3.58 ERA, 1.068 WHIP, 209 strikeouts, 146.0 innings pitched

Cease is likely to make $13 million in his final season of arbitration in 2025. Before hitting free agency in 2026. But the Chicago White Sox ace is under team control for two more seasons. However, he reportedly wants a new long-term deal from whatever team he is traded to this offseason.

The former White Sox pitcher performed well for the San Diego Padres in 2024. However, he is expendable since the team still has Yu Darvish. And because of Michael King’s rise as a top talent in the rotation. Also, Crochett is three years younger and has the potential to be an ace for the Padres for at least the next two seasons.

