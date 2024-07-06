Sacramento Kings reportedly targeting second big move after potential DeMar DeRozan signing, and it’s not Lauri Markkanen

Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

While the Sacramento Kings seem to be getting closer to a deal for six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan, they allegedly are also aiming for a blockbuster trade for another talented veteran scorer, but not Lauri Markkanen.

It has been a busy last week in the NBA. The draft saw some trades and the best prospects from this year’s class landed with their first NBA team. That was then followed by the start of free agency, and more big trades around the game. However, the Kings were relatively quiet for most of it. That is until the last few days.

In recent days, Sacramento has been linked to several big names in the free agent and trade market, including Kyle Kuzma, and DeMar DeRozan. On Saturday, a new report revealed the Bulls star is set to meet with Kings brass this weekend in a sign that a potential deal could be on the horizon.

Many assumed if Sacramento landed DeRozan, or finalized a rumored deal for talented Utah Jaz forward Lauri Markkanen, that would be their one big move of the summer. However, that may not be the case. This afternoon, veteran NBA insider Brandon Robinson gave a big update on the organization’s rumored interest in New Orleans Pelicans swingman Brandon Ingram.

Sacramento Kings would reportedly still pursue Brandon Ingram even if they land DeMar DeRozan

“I’ve been told, SAC would still pursue Ingram even if they landed DeMar DeRozan in free agency,” Robinson wrote in an X, formerly Twitter, post.

The Sacramento Kings already had a dynamic big and small combo with center Domantas Sabonis and guard De’Aaron Fox. Landing both DeRozan and Ingram would be a massive addition and sure up their swingman spots as they pursue the franchise’s first championship next season.

