Richard Childress makes additional NASCAR competition changes

Richard Childress Racing has announced several competition department changes for its NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series teams less than a month after announcing its new leadership structure.

Andy Street has been promoted from the No. 21 Xfinity Series team with driver Austin Hill to serve as crew chief for a third part-time Cup Series car that will run with several drivers next season. Street will also remain in a vital Xfinity Series role as engineering manager when not involved with his Cup project.

Street, who has been at RCR since 2003 made the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs each of the past three seasons with a final four appearance last month. Hill won 10 times during that span and made Street the winningest crew chief in the company the past three seasons.

Chad Haney has been appointed new crew chief of the No. 21 with Hill after 30 years of experience as a car chief and mechanic at the highest levels. He’s previously worked with Aric Almirola, Clint Bowyer, Austin Dillon and Kevin Harvick while at the company.

Danny Stockman will remain with Jesse Love as crew chief of the No. 2 Chevrolet in the Xfinity Series, following a debut season together where the rookie scored a race win, seven top fives and 18 top-10s along the way to reaching the NASCAR Playoffs and winning Rookie of the Year.

“Andy Street brings a wealth of knowledge to our NASCAR Cup Series program as we continue to evaluate ways to build a deeper bench and promote from within,” said Richard Childress, Chairman and CEO of Richard Childress Racing. “This move gives Andy the chance to gain NextGen experience and have a bigger opportunity on the Cup side while still contributing to our Xfinity Series program and working with our alliance partners. Chad Haney is already well situated for his new position as crew chief of the No.21 Chevrolet given his most recent experience as head mechanic liaison between RCR and our alliances. He’s very detailed and has built trust and camaraderie with the team. I know he will work well with Danny Stockman, who is a great mentor for young drivers and has built a strong program with Jesse Love. Danny Lawrence will continue to provide leadership to the Xfinity program and help build RCR for the future.”