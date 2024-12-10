Dale Earnhardt Jr. bringing iconic No. 8 font back to NASCAR Xfinity Series

The iconic No. 8 is back in NASCAR.

Just short of a month after Dale Earnhardt Jr. revived his legendary Budweiser paint scheme for a one-off Late Model Stock race at Florence Motor Speedway, JR Motorsports announced on Monday that the old Dale Earnhardt Inc. font would be coming to the Xfinity Series.

Specifically, the No. 8 driven by Sammy Smith next year would receive the font following years of JR Motorsports using a proprietary font for the number for a variety of drivers.

Earnhardt acquired the copyright to the design over the summer after stepmother Teresa allowed ownership of the font to lapse with an almost silent understanding that she wanted Dale Jr. and Kelley Earnhardt-Miller to be the ones to pick it up.

As Dale Jr. said, no matter where their embattled relationship has been over the years, he always trusted Teresa to protect his legacy and that she trusted the siblings to do the same.

Now, JR Motorsports is going run that font on the No. 8 with Smith behind the wheel next season.

“It is awesome to have this number and this font back at JR Motorsports this year, and I can’t wait to see it on the car in Daytona,” said Earnhardt Jr. in a press release. “That’s going to be a pretty awesome feeling for me personally. Sammy is going to do a great job with it. Excited to have that number out there and I know everybody else is as well.”

Earnhardt contended for the win last month in the South Carolina 400 Late Model race, just as he did for so long behind the wheel of the Bud 8 and hopes this next crop of JR Motorsports drivers will add to that legacy.

“It is an incredible opportunity for me to be able to reunite with Budweiser, and the No. 8,” said Earnhardt Jr. “Budweiser and I had some great memories with that iconic scheme and number. We’ve always supported each other over the years. It’s going to be really special for me to be able to represent that brand on the racetrack again.”

Smith poised for breakout

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The 2025 season will be the third at the second highest level for Smith and second at JR Motorsports following a stint at Joe Gibbs Racing. His two seasons have been pretty identical with one win each, six and then seven top-5s, 15 and then 16 top-10s but now it’s time for the 21-year-old to take a jump.

“I feel like development wise, it’s been very good,” Smith said. “But I had to grow up and learn a lot this year, switching teams and moving over to JR Motorsports was a big learning curve for me. It’s been good. I feel like we started to click at the end of the year with Phillip and his group and I’m excited to see what that brings for 2025.”

Phillip is a reference to Phillip Bell, his crew chief, who came over from the No. 9 team when Brandon Jones announced he would move to JGR next year. Bell and Smith also raced together over the weekend at the Snowball Derby Super Late Model race and Smith called it the most fun he’s ever had prior to a race weekend.

Is this a championship four season or bust?

“I think so given the position we are in and what I feel like I can accomplish,” Smith said. “Getting into the playoffs and almost advancing into Phoenix. I wouldn’t say we were a top 4 car all year but I do think we are going to continue to show speed and that’s the biggest thing, more than stats, is just feeling like I’m still growing.

“So I look forward to growing within the team. Last year was disappointing to not make the final four but I’m happy with that growth and development we keep talking about.”

Smith will team with returning champion Justin Allgaier and new teammates Carson Kvapil and Connor Zilisch and that excites him too.

“I think it’s a really exciting group of drivers and teammates,” Smith said. “There’s a lot of talent and youth and I think we can grow off each other and push each other to get where we all want to be by the end of the year.”