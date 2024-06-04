Dale Jr. addresses Dale Earnhardt Inc. No. 8 font copyright interest

Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

Dale Earnhardt has not, at least yet acquired the copyright of his old No. 8 font from stepmother Teresa Earnhardt, but he is absolutely interested in doing so under the right circumstances.

Speaking on Tuesday’s episode of the Dale Jr Download, Earnhardt addressed social media chatter that indicated that he was set to obtain the font he used from 1999 to 2007 while driving for Dale Earnhardt Inc.

It’s not done, but Earnhardt has applied but there are several moving parts.

“So there’s been this conversation on social media, online about the old DEI trademark for the No. 8,” said Earnhardt. “And all the things you’re reading about that for the most part are true. We have noticed that, at least as far as I know, Teresa hasn’t re-upped for that trademark. And Kelley and I both were interested in acquitting ownership of that.”

Should Earnhardt acquire the font, it’s not going to be for some wide -ranging marketing and merchandise endeavor either.

“I would not be interested in spamming the NASCAR ecosystem with vintage, retro 8 gear,” said Earnhardt. “I know that there are fans that would like to have some things, so maybe would do a small batch of select – one shirt, one hat. Just figure out something sort of nice and tasteful.”

It could, however, appear on his the Late Model Stock and maybe an Xfinity Series entry too. It’s worth noting that Earnhardt uses the Richard Childress Racing No. 3 font on his personal Late Model with the blessing of RCR.

“I would probably have interest in using the number in the CARS Tour races if Kelley would be fine with this. We have other owners in the JR Motorsports building that would have to sign off on ever using that number in the Xfinity (Series) level. But I would be wanting to activate it, I’d be wanting to get it out there and get it going.”

Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

The two-time Daytona 500 winner and two-time Busch Grand National champion has had a complicated relationship with his stepmother, one that has been detailed across several episodes of his podcast, stemming from his time at DEI and his childhood.

But he has also always expressed respect for her and did so with the options she might have before her with the No. 8 trademark as well.

“I just want to say that my feelings around this are very plain and basic,” said Earnhardt. “I either want Teresa to have it – and if she were to come in and re-up, I’d be totally comfortable and happy about that – or I would like to have it. I would love it to stay either hers or mine and not end up somewhere else.”

He says that, above all else, he respects and trusts that she will always do the right thing in protecting the Earnhardt name and legacy as well.

“There’s one thing I’ll say about Teresa is in terms of owning a trademark and protecting things like that, protecting our legacy and our family name, I have a lot of trust in her around those things,” said Earnhardt. “She’s very smart, very savvy, always thinking – she takes emotion out of business decisions and says ‘this is what’s fair, this is what’s right.’ And so in terms of this, I would be completely fine if she re-acquired the trademark.”

Matt Weaver is a Motorsports Insider for Sportsnaut. Follow him on Twitter.