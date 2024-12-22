Philadelphia Phillies trade for potential star pitcher

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Last year, the Philadelphia Phillies finished with a 95-67 record, good enough to win the National League East. But they didn’t have much postseason success, with the New York Mets eliminating them by winning three of four games in the NL Division Series.

But now, one of MLB’s best starting rotations is getting better with the latest Phillies trade.

Philadelphia Phillies trade for Jesus Luzardo

The Philadelphia Phillies allowed the fifth-fewest runs in the NL last season, but their latest trade makes an already good starting rotation into a potentially great one.

Multiple sources report the Phillies have traded for Miami Marlins pitcher Jesus Luzardo. Philadelphia is also getting catcher Paul McIntosh in the mini-blockbuster trade.

To complete the trade, Philadelphia is sending top shortstop prospect Starlyn Caba, who now ranks as Miami’s third-ranked prospect in their farm system, according to MLB.com. Outfield prospect Emaarion Boyd has also been dealt to Miami in the deal.

Luzardo posted a 3.48 ERA from 2022-23 across 50 starts. But last year, he was limited to just 12 starts and finished with an ERA of 5.00. If he can regain his top form in Philadelphia, the Phillies will be adding a potential frontline starter to an already strong rotation.

