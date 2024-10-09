Philadelphia Phillies’ Nick Castellanos: ‘This is the closest to death we’re ever going to get’

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Philadelphia Phillies star Nick Castellanos had some words of wisdom following Game 3’s loss to the New York Mets that put the team on the brink of elimination.

Castellanos went 1-for-4 in Tuesday’s 7-2 loss as the Phillies’ bats went cold once again. They are now one loss away from another disappointing end to the postseason.

Following the game, Castellanos, in the only way he could, put it bluntly as to what the Phillies are facing.

“This is the closest to death we're ever going to get. So in a way, we should feel the most alive."



Nick Castellanos with some wise words.

“This is the closest to death we’re ever going to get. So, in a way, we should feel the most alive,” Castellanos told reporters. “We’re only promised tomorrow. This is what we’ve been working since spring training for, to have this opportunity. This is just one more time to show out and leave everything on the field. And however the dice are going to land, it’s going to land.”

Castellanos added that the team needs to embrace the situation they are in.

“I think instead of just flushing it and forgetting it, I think, right now, it’s really important to embrace what the situation is,” said the Phillies’ $100 million right fielder. “If we lose, we’re going home, baseball is over for us. It’s a great opportunity, because if we’re able to come in and scrape out a win here, I know that they don’t want to get back to Philly for a Game 5.”

Castellanos has been one of the only hitters in the lineup to produce in the first three games of the NLDS. He’s hitting .385, with one home run, three RBI, and a 1.000 OPS. He also had the dramatic walk-off RBI single in Game 2.

Philadelphia Phillies offense can’t get anything going

Outside of Castellanos and Bryce Harper (.333/.538/.778), no one else in the lineup is doing anything. According to The Athletic’s Jayson Stark, the rest of the lineup is hitting a paltry .158 (12-for-76).

The Phillies lose Game 3



The Phillies have managed only 2 runs in each of the 2 losses in this series getting outscored 13-4



To make matters worse, the starting five through nine batters are 3-for-32 in the series.

It’s similar to when the offense was a no-show in Games 6 and 7 at home in Philadelphia during last year’s NLCS when the Phillies lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Dating back to Game 6 of the NLCS last year, this Phillies’ offense has scored two runs or fewer in four out of the last five playoff games.

If this lineup doesn’t turn it around quickly, major changes will be on the horizon next season.

The Phillies look to keep their season alive as they face the Mets in Game 4 of the NLDS at Citi Field on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 5:08 p.m. ET.

