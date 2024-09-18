Will Juan Soto sign with the Philadelphia Phillies this offseason? Insiders sound off

Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Philadelphia Phillies fans are already imagining Juan Soto donning red pinstripes at Citizens Bank Park for next season.

Soto, 25, will be the biggest free agent chase this offseason as many analysts believe he will command a contract north of $500 million. With Scott Boras as his agent and with the year Soto is having, there’s a great chance he will get that bag. But will the Phillies be backing the Brinks truck up for Soto?

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported Sunday that the Phillies are one of five teams who are expected to be in the bidding war for the superstar’s services. It’s not surprising since the Phillies will be looking to upgrade their outfield this offseason. However, Phillies insiders are pumping the brakes on Soto to the Phillies rumors on the latest “The Phillies Show” podcast with Todd Zolecki, Jim Salisbury, and Ruben Amaro.

“I think you find out what the market is, you have the conversation just so you can stay informed, and maybe drive the price up on some of your competitors, and kind of know what people are up to. That thing is probably going north of $500 million, and with two $300 million players already — one signed for seven more years, one signed for nine more years — the payroll creeping up on that second or third luxury tax, I just don’t see him being a fit,” said Salisbury, contributor for PHLY Sports. He added that he believes Soto will be connected to the Phillies throughout the winter.

According to Sportrac, the Phillies’ 2025 payroll is already at $222,757,617, which is first in MLB. They have seven players making over $20 million next season, including ace Zack Wheeler who comes in at $42 million. The Phillies have $4.67 million in tax space.

“I would eat my shoe if he was in Clearwater in March, or February,” exclaimed Salisbury, referring to the Phillies’ spring training site.

Amaro, former general manager of the Phillies and current analyst for NBC Sports Philadelphia, said he wouldn’t put it past Dave Dombrowski and owner John Middleton to make a run at Soto, but doesn’t believe a deal will get done in the end.

“It would behoove them to kick the tires just because of his age, what they think his age is, and the fact, at some point, those stars are going to get older and older… they’re going to be in their mid- to late-30s here quickly and this kid is still pretty young. It’s not the worst guy to think about,” noted Amaro. “I don’t think it’s going to happen but it’s something to think about.”

Amaro added that if the Yankees somehow don’t bring Soto back, general manager Brian Cashman should be fired.

Soto having MVP-type year in walk season

Soto is having an outstanding first year with the Yanks following the trade from the San Diego Padres. Through 147 games, Soto has crushed 40 home runs, driven in 103 runs, scored 120 times, and accumulated a whopping 7.6 WAR (wins above replacement).

The 2025 Phillies outfield consists of Nick Castellanos, Brandon Marsh, Johan Rojas, and trade-deadline acquisition Austin Hays. With the left-handed Marsh looking more and more like a platoon player, and Rojas’ lack of offensive production, the Phillies will most likely look to make a move to improve their outfield for 2025.

Soto has hit well at Citizens Bank Park during his career. Over 38 games, Soto is hitting .327, with 13 home runs, 39 RBI, and 30 runs scored.

