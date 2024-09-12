More fuel added to Nationals and Juan Soto reunion rumors in MLB free agency this winter

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

While the expectation is that the New York Yankees will re-sign Juan Soto this winter, the momentum continues to grow that the Washington Nationals will be a serious threat in free agency.

Entering the MLB games today, the Yankees have one of the best records in baseball and are a legitimate threat to reach the World Series next month. MVP candidate Aaron Judge has played a massive role in their success, but New York is not in contention for the top spot in the American League without Juan Soto.

The offseason addition is having one of the best seasons of his already impressive young career. And just in time for a jump into MLB free agency this winter. His strong yer and only being 25 years old has put him in a position where he could be at the center of a wild free-again frenzy. Just like Shohei Ohtani was a year ago.

The Yankees are one of the wealthiest teams in baseball. And are the odds-on favorites to give Juan Soto a contract that is expected to be worth over $500 million. However, franchises like the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers have also been linked to a pursuit of the All-Star outfielder. Yet they may not be the most serious threat to the Yanks.

In recent weeks the Washington Nationals, the franchise that developed Soto, continue to be named as a potential suitor. A Yankees insider also pointed to them as a real threat last month. Due to a bunch of talented prospects on the roster and in the minors. But they will also only have $60 million worth of payroll next season.

Juan Soto contract projection: 13 years, $550 million

Washington Nationals reportedly hoping for Juan Soto reunion this winter

It affords the Nationals a unique opportunity to lure Soto back to DC. He was reportedly heartbroken when the team traded him two years ago after he was unwilling to sign a new extension.

This week, ESPN MLB writer Jorge Castillo took a look at Juan Soto’s potential free agent market. And noted that the Philadelphia Phillies, Boston Red Sox, and Chicago Cubs are also among the clubs that “could make calls” about signing the outfielder this winter. But he had another interesting nugget to his report.

“The Nationals would love a reunion, according to people with knowledge of the situation,” Castillo wrote. Before the Nationals’ interest was just speculation. Now, we are getting news that those inside the organization want the four-time All-Star back.

But, Castillo did note that ownership must open up the purse strings a lot wider than they did when they offered a $440 million deal three years ago if they hope to be a serious contender.

