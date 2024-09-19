Philadelphia Eagles still committed to high-priced defensive end as starter amid brutal start

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

It’s been a terrible start to Bryce Huff’s career with the Philadelphia Eagles, to say the least.

After signing a three-year, $51.1 million deal to replace Haason Reddick, the new edge rusher has nearly been invisible on the field. Huff has yet to make an impact in his first two games — recording zero solo tackles, sacks, and quarterback hits.

During the stunning collapse against the Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night Football, Huff didn’t even log a statistic. Despite his early troubles, the 26-year-old defensive end will remain the starter.

“He’s still learning… but we’re going to stick with him,” Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said about Huff during Thursday’s media availability, via Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Vic Fangio on #Eagles DE Bryce Huff:



“He’s still learning … but we’re going to stick with him” as the starter.



On ILB Zach Baun struggling with cut blocks in run defense:



It was the first time he was ever exposed to it. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) September 19, 2024

Bryce Huff addresses struggles

Huff admitted to reporters following Thursday’s practice that he needs to step up and play better.

“Just being more consistent in setting the edge and switching my rushes as good as I can, and making the game a little bit harder for the tackles instead of giving them the same look every time,” Huff said, via Dave Uram of KYW Newsradio.

#Eagles edge rusher Bryce Huff talks about what he’s learning from Vic Fangio and how he feels he did vs ATL after watching film.



Huff was also asked about the difference in pass rushing between this scheme and the #Jets. @KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/2H31immVTl — Dave Uram (@MrUram) September 19, 2024

It’s been quite the shock for Eagles fans seeing Huff struggle so much. The defensive edge rusher was a beast with the New York Jets last season, recording ten sacks, 21 quarterback hits, and had the NFL’s third-best pass-rush winning percentage at 22.9.

Bryce Huff:



– 67 pressures on only 334 pass rush snaps

– 86.8 pass-rush grade (highest on Jets)

– 22.9 pass-rush win % (best in NFL)

– 10 sacks, 21 QB hits

– Only 25 years old



This is a steal at $51.1 million. Great signing by Howie. pic.twitter.com/ZBJV6PzAgW — Brenden Deeg (@BrendenDeeg_) March 11, 2024

Overall, the Eagles’ defense has been nothing short of abysmal. They’ve allowed 315 rushing yards and only recorded three sacks through the first two games.

It won’t get easier as the Birds head to New Orleans to face Alvin Kamara and the Saints on Sunday. The Saints dismantled the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2 as Kamara scored four touchdowns.

The Eagles are 2.5-point underdogs.

