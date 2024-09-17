Eagles’ Bryce Huff still searching for answers as he fails to record a stat in awful loss to Falcons

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

This is not what the Philadelphia Eagles envisioned when they gave defensive end Bryce Huff a three-year, $51.1 million contract.

Bryce Huff through 2 games as an Eagle:



—0 sacks

—0 TFL

—0 QB hits

—1 assisted tackle

—48.5% of snaps played https://t.co/P4GzKMlmjJ pic.twitter.com/3v5InfsvSa — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) September 17, 2024

Huff, who tallied ten sacks with the New York Jets last season, was nearly invisible on the field in the Birds’ 22-21 loss to the Atlanta Falcons as he didn’t log a stat. Through the first two games of the season, Huff has zeroes across the board in sacks, tackles for loss, quarterback pressures, and quarterback hits. He’s only assisted in one tackle while playing 48.5 percent of the defensive snaps.

During the offseason, the Eagles traded Haason Reddick to the Jets and brought in Huff to replace the Pro Bowler who accumulated 27 sacks during his time in Philly. Reddick continues to hold out over a new contract.

After another unimpressive game, Huff told The Philadelphia Inquirer that he’s still trying to find his way.

“I know what they brought me here for and I know what I’ve done in the past,” said Huff. “I just have to figure out what I need to do as an individual and what we need to do as a unit to get that pressure. My whole focus right now is just getting better and getting us to a point where we’re clicking and just getting home.”

During his four seasons with the Jets, Huff tallied 17.5 sacks, 17 tackles for loss, and 43 quarterback hits. In 2023, he ranked third in the NFL among edge rushers in pass-rush win-rate of 22.9 percent.

It’s very early, but Huff hasn’t come close to being the player he was with the Jets. Even Falcons backup tight end Ross Dwelley was easily handling Huff at the line of scrimmage.

Sure, we can break out the pass rush timer again. This is a 6 man protection where Bryce Huff and Josh Sweat (2 EDGE rushers with a combined $91 million in contracts) have 1 on 1 matchups.



FYI, that is Bryce Huff against a TE. pic.twitter.com/EllSycg7tv — Shane Haff (@ShaneHaffNFL) September 17, 2024

When asked about why he was unable to pressure Cousins with tight ends blocking him, Huff explained to The Philadelphia Inquirer that he was initially playing the run.

“I’m going to come off the ball and stop the run,” noted Huff. “It’s up to me to convert to pass. I feel like I was able to get by him, they were able to get the ball out at the end of the day, I just have to do a better job of being more consistent all around.”

Eagles defense playing putrid

Overall, the Eagles’ defense has been nothing short of terrible. They’ve allowed 315 rushing yards and have accumulated just three sacks in two games.

Things won’t get much easier next Sunday for the Eagles when they face star running back Alvin Kamara and the New Orleans Saints, who manhandled the Dallas Cowboys. Kamara scored four touchdowns and ran for 115 yards.

