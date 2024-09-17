Biggest winners and losers from Atlanta Falcons’ 22-21 win over Philadelphia Eagles, including Kirk Cousins

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Atlanta Falcons had the tall task of trying to quickly erase their nightmares after a Week 1 loss by taking on the Philadelphia Eagles for a Monday Night Football matchup. Meanwhile, Nick Sirianni’s Eagles still have a big chip on their shoulders after last year’s disappointing Wild Card loss following an 11-win season. Nevertheless, with both teams boasting the potential to have a top-ten offense, the scoring attacks were not firing on all cylinders. That is until, Kirk Cousins marched the Falcons on a game-winning drive with just 34 seconds remaining in Atlanta’s 22-21 win over Philadelphia. Aside from the Falcons, who were the biggest winners and losers from Monday night?

Winner: Drake London

Drake London was having a day to forget until the final drive, where Kirk Cousins found the 6-foot-4 receiver for a five-yard strike and a seven-yard game-winning touchdown. London ended with six receptions, 54 yards, and the score. We'll see if Cousins and London can carry this momentum into Week 3.

Loser: New York Giants

For the second consecutive week, Saquon Barkley was the star of the show for the Eagles. He led the team in yards, with 96 on the ground and another 21 through the air. Barkley nearly had a touchdown before being ruled down at the 1-yard line. He's only two games into his contract, but so far the New York Giants look foolish for not putting Barkley in a position to succeed, and not valuing him more in free agency.

Winner: Jessie Bates

Jessie Bates has a new partner in crime with All-Pro safety Justin Simmons joining the secondary. The Falcons couldn't get much of a pass rush, but their secondary came through when it mattered most. That was especially true as the Eagles were trying to execute a game-winning drive, only for Bates to step in front of a Jalen Hurts pass attempt for a game-sealing interception.

Winner: DeVonta Smith

The Eagles didn't get a lot of contribution from skill position players not named Saquon Barkley. Kenneth Gainwell had two carries for six yards. Dallas Goedert was the team's second-leading receiver with three catches for 38 yards. So that's why DeVonta Smith's seven receptions for 76 yards and a touchdown really leap off the page. If A.J. Brown was healthy, maybe the Eagles' offense would have been more potent, because Smith needed some help on Monday.

Winner: Darnell Mooney

When the Falcons needed a big play in clutch moments, they turned to free agent signee Darnell Mooney. His 41-yard touchdown gave the Falcons what felt like a big six-point lead in the third quarter. Then, when the Falcons were trailing again with less than two minutes remaining, Mooney strung together catches for 21 and 26 yards to put his team in prime scoring position.

Loser: Atlanta Falcons pass rush

It felt like Jalen Hurts had seven seconds to pass every time he dropped back in the pocket. But the truth is, the Falcons just weren't getting consistent pressure from their front seven. It doesn't help that Hurts is fleet-footed, but the Falcons finished with just the one sack from Matthew Judon. Though, the Eagles only had one sack, from Milton Williams too.

Winner: Bijan Robinson

Bijan Robinson looked like the best player on the field in the Falcons' 22-21 win over the Eagles. The second-year pro led the game in total yards, thanks to a game-high 97 rushing yards on just 14 carries for a robust 6.9 yards per carry. Robinson also chipped in 25 receiving yards for an overall strong performance.

Winner: Kirk Cousins

Who says Kirk Cousins can't win in primetime? The Falcons' new quarterback put on his chinstrap and delivered a clutch performance when it mattered most. When Atlanta started their final drive with just 99 seconds and 70 yards to go while trailing by six, many thought the game was over. Not Captain Kirk. Suddenly Cousins connected on 4-of-5 passes for 70 yards and a game-winning seven-yard touchdown strike to Drake London. Not bad for a 36-year-old coming off an Achilles tear.

Loser: Jalen Hurts

This was a game that no one wanted to win, until the fourth quarter kicked off, when 18 of the 43 points were scored. Hurts was efficient, with a 73.3% completion rate, but he only averaged 6.1 yards per attempt. He was much better with his legs, churning out 85 rushing yards and a touchdown on 13 attempts, but his game-sealing interception is what will be remembered most.

