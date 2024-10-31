Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid has missed nearly 50% of games throughout career as he’s entered ‘new normal’

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

An NBA insider has revealed that Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid has entered a “new normal” of his career, as he has yet to play a game this season.

The impact of Embiid’s absences has been significant throughout his career. In fact, Embiid has missed 47% of his regular-season games since being drafted third overall in 2014. Of the 815 games the 76ers have played since the 2014-15 season, Embiid has participated in 433 of them.

Currently, Embiid hasn’t suited up for the 76ers’ first four games of the season in what the team says is left knee injury management. The team is currently 1-3 without Embiid and fellow All-Star Paul George after losing Wednesday night to the previously winless Detroit Pistons.

NBA insider reveals Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid ramping up to return

ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania reported Thursday that Embiid is making progress in returning to the court. During an appearance on “SportsCenter,” Charania said the former MVP is “in the ramp-up phase of his return process,” and that the big man has taken part in multiple five-on-five scrimmages in recent days.

According to Charania, this modified playing schedule represents a strategic shift for the team and its star player.

“This is all a part of what’s been described to me as a new normal for Joel Embiid. That’s going to include periodic time off at different points during the season. It’s going to include routine checkups on his knee over the course of the season,” Charania reported. “It’s all part of the Sixers’ and Joel Embiid’s new strategy this season on how to keep him healthy when he’s never been and that’s for the playoffs.”

Embiid was limited to just 39 regular season games last year after undergoing surgery for a torn lateral meniscus in his left knee. He returned for the first round of the playoffs when the 76ers were defeated by the New York Knicks in six games. During the postseason, Embiid also dealt with Bell’s palsy.

Despite his knee injury, Embiid participated fully in the Paris Olympics with Team USA over the summer, helping the U.S. squad capture the gold medal. His ability to play in the Olympics while missing the start of the 76ers’ regular season drew attention from the NBA league offices, leading to an investigation into his player participation after he sat out Philadelphia’s nationally televised season opener against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The NBA subsequently fined the 76ers $100,000 for making misleading public comments about Embiid’s health. However, Embiid’s absence did not violate the league’s Player Participation Policy as he’s dealing with a “left knee condition.”

Both Embiid and George could return as early as Saturday against the Memphis Grizzlies. Embiid will work out today and Friday to determine his readiness to play.

