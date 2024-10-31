Pistons’ Tobias Harris receives ‘Philly welcome’ in first game back against Philadelphia 76ers

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

In a surprise to no one, Tobias Harris was not welcomed back fondly in his return to Philadelphia.

Harris, who signed a two-year, $52 million contract with the Detroit Pistons in the offseason, was roundly booed by Philadelphia 76ers fans during team introductions, a tribute video, and whenever he touched the ball during the contest.

Tobias Harris introduced for his first game back in Philly. pic.twitter.com/Jp1nArBC83 — Paul Hudrick (@PaulHudrick) October 30, 2024

Harris seemed to relish in the negative reaction, cupping his hand to his ears at one point after making a basket in the first half.

The forward was acquired from the Los Angeles Clippers prior to the 2019 NBA trade deadline in a blockbuster deal. The 76ers signed Harris to a five-year, $180 million contract that offseason.

Harris never lived up to that deal, drawing the ire of 76ers fans, especially since the franchise inexplicably let Jimmy Butler leave and sent him to the Miami Heat for Josh Richardson as part of a four-team trade.

Harris would show glimpses, but he was never able to get to another level while in Philadelphia. He would go MIA for games at a time, including the playoffs, when he went scoreless in the 76ers’ Game 6 loss to the New York Knicks in the first round of the playoffs last season.

Over 378 games with the 76ers, Harris averaged 17.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 3.1 assists. In the playoffs, his scoring dropped to 16.4 points per game. Harris also never made an All-Star team.

Related: How many more games will Philadelphia 76ers’ Paul George miss to start the season?

Tobias Harris talks about his return to Philadelphia

Prior to Wednesday night’s game, Harris talked to reporters about his return.

“It’s always good to be back. … I was here for a long time,” Harris told NBC Sports Philadelphia. “A lot of memories, a lot of experiences, so just kind of taking it all in and going through all that.”

Lengthy answer, but Tobias Harris summarizes his time here in Philly #Sixers pic.twitter.com/5NqnJbkHZr — Ky Carlin (@Ky_Carlin) October 30, 2024

Harris also spoke about the many playoff disappointments the 76ers had during his tenure.

“That’s the biggest disappointment,” he noted. “High expectations for a very good group. Different coaching staffs, different rosters, but overall, I feel like we had enough talent to make something happen and have it come together. But that’s kind of the nature of sports sometimes.”

Through the first four games of the 2024-25 season, Harris is averaging 10 points, seven rebounds, and 2.3 assists in his second stint with the Pistons.

Related: NBA reveals Joel Embiid dealing with undisclosed ‘left knee condition’ as Philadelphia 76ers hit with fine