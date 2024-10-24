How many more games will Philadelphia 76ers’ Paul George miss to start the season?

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Another Philadelphia 76ers All-Star will be joining Joel Embiid on the sideline for the next two games.

The Sixers announced Thursday that Paul George will miss the next two road games — Friday night against the Charlotte Hornets and Sunday’s matchup with the Indiana Pacers. George is still recovering from a left knee bone bruise he sustained in the preseason against the Atlanta Hawks.

The team says George is progressing well in his recovery and an update on his availability is expected early next week.

George, along with Embiid, missed Wednesday’s home opener when the Sixers lost to the Milwaukee Bucks, 124-109.

The Sixers signed George to a four-year, $212 million contract in the offseason in hopes that he, Embiid, and Tyrese Maxey can bring an NBA championship back to Philadelphia for the first time since 1983.

With both George and Embiid missing the Sixers’ first three games of the season, the earliest they can play together is next Wednesday at home against the Detroit Pistons.

Philadelphia 76ers head coach says Paul George, Joel Embiid ‘making strides’

During Thursday’s practice, Sixers head coach Nick Nurse told reporters, including The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey, that the two All-Stars are progressing in their recovery.

“They both were in most of the action,” Nurse said. “Again, I think they are improving and making strides. They were in all of the beginning basic stuff and some kind of live-ish drills. The half-court for a little bit as well.

“So it looked like they are progressing.”

Embiid and George did not, though, take part in five-on-five scrimmaging.

NBA investigating Philadelphia 76ers over Joel Embiid’s player participation

The NBA is currently investigating the Sixers over Embiid’s player participation after missing the season opener.

The team has said Embiid is out with left knee injury management. The former MVP underwent surgery last season after tearing his lateral meniscus in his left knee. He played in just 39 regular season games before returning for the first-round of the playoffs against the New York Knicks.

Embiid didn’t play in any preseason games and will miss the Sixers’ next two road games.

The Sixers have said they don’t expect Embiid and George to play back-to-back games this season as their focus is having them healthy for the playoffs.

