NBA insider says Philadelphia 76ers will have Joel Embiid and Paul George ‘in bubble wrap the whole year’

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

It wasn’t a fun opening night for the Philadelphia 76ers and their fans. Without All-Stars Joel Embiid and Paul George, the Sixers were spanked at home by the Milwaukee Bucks, 124-109.

It’s not the start fans were anticipating since the Sixers have championship-or-bust aspirations this season after the franchise handed over a $212 million contract to George.

Embiid missed the season opener and will also sit out the next two games due to left knee injury management. The former MVP didn’t play in the preseason as he’s been, according to the team, ramping up activities to get ready for game action.

Embiid was limited to just 39 regular season games last year after undergoing surgery to repair a torn lateral meniscus in his left knee. He returned in time for the playoffs but was limited in the Sixers’ first-round loss to the New York Knicks.

Despite not being able to go at the start of the regular season, Embiid was a full participant for Team USA when they won the gold medal at the Paris Olympics over the summer.

The NBA is now investigating the Sixers surrounding Embiid’s player participation.

“The Philadelphia 76ers view the regular season as an 82-game preseason.” 😳@KevinOConnorNBA and @tomhaberstroh discuss the NBA’s investigation of the Sixers.



(via The Kevin O’Connor Show) pic.twitter.com/sRCJOkncQa — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 24, 2024

“Now, you’re going to see left knee injury, left knee soreness going forward. The ‘management’ word is going to be out. That’s what’s going to happen going forward. If you just say, ‘Joel Embiid is going to be out with left knee soreness,’ or what have you, I don’t think there’s an investigation,” Yahoo Sports NBA insider Tom Haberstroh said on “The Kevin O’Connor Show.” “I think that ‘management’ word is a stigma, it is a buzz word, it is going to trigger some sort of investigation by the league office. And you’re going to see, I think, going forward, teams getting rid of that word — ‘management’ — so they can avoid this situation.”

Related: NBA legend Charles Barkley says Joel Embiid is ‘crapping on’ Philadelphia 76ers fans by not playing

NBA insiders question Philadelphia 76ers’ plan for Joel Embiid, Paul George

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Sixers were roundly criticized around the league for their load management programs for Embiid and George, who missed the season opener due to a left knee bone bruise. Daryl Morey, the Sixers’ president of basketball operations, has said he doesn’t expect the two superstars to play in back-to-back games this season.

With the Sixers’ two top stars missing the start of the season, Haberstroh said the team is now treating the regular season like it’s preseason.

“It’s also an admission that the Philadelphia 76ers view the regular season as an 82-game preseason. That’s it,” noted Haberstroh. “This entire season is all about just getting to the playoffs in one piece. Fans want to see Paul George and Joel Embiid playing for their team. And, unfortunately, Daryl Morey and the medical staff decided for their best chances to win a championship, they’re not going to play opening night. They’re going to sit and the NBA is not happy about it.”

Haberstroh warned this load management plan could backfire on the Sixers, leading to a worst-case scenario of missing the playoffs altogether.

“I do think that there is a risk here. Not to overreact to game one, but if you play with your food, sometimes you’re going to be left out of the playoffs,” said Haberstroh. “We’ve seen LeBron James and Stephen Curry miss the playoffs entirely, and I think that is at stake here if the Philadelphia 76ers don’t get serious about playing in the regular season.”

Yahoo Sports NBA insider Kevin O’Connor chimed in, saying that the Sixers are essentially placing Embiid and George in “bubble wrap” for the season.

“You really just need one of those guys, Paul George or Joel Embiid, to be competitive against the other best teams in the league,” said O’Connor. “You talk about setting yourself up for success in the postseason, but having these guys in bubble wrap the whole year, treating it like an 82-game preseason… but you also do need to have good seeding. You don’t want to be the seventh seed or the eighth seed and have to be in the play-in. It’s really competitive in both conferences right now.”

Related: How To Watch the Philadelphia 76ers: Best Options for 2024