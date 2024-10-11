Philadelphia 76ers All-Star undergoing knee assessment

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Death, taxes, and Joel Embiid health concerns. That’s been the life of a Philadelphia 76ers fan since Embiid was drafted third overall in 2014.

Embiid only played in 39 games last season after suffering a torn lateral meniscus in his left knee and undergoing surgery. He returned in time for the playoffs and averaged 33 points per game in the Sixers’ first-round loss to the New York Knicks.

Despite the injury, Embiid played for Team USA in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, winning a gold medal for the first time in his career. His big contribution came in the semifinal game against Serbia, where he scored 19 points in a come-from-behind win.

The Sixers made major offseason moves to build around Embiid and hopefully bring an NBA championship to Philadelphia for the first time since 1983. They signed Paul George to a max contract, re-signed All-Star Tyrese Maxey, and brought in contributors like Caleb Martin, Eric Gordon, and Reggie Jackson.

It was known that the Sixers would be careful and monitor Embiid’s workload and health during training camp, but one comment by head coach Nick Nurse has raised eyebrows.

Joel Embiid undergoing ‘scheduled knee assessment’

Ahead of Friday’s preseason game against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Iowa, Sixers head coach Nick Nurse was asked if Embiid will join the team on the road trip.

Joel Embiid was not with the Sixers for Thursday’s practice ahead of Friday’s exhibition game with Minnesota at the Wells Fargo Arena. Coach Nick Nurse was asked if Embiid will join the team at any point of this road trip? They face Boston (Sat.) and ATL (Mon). pic.twitter.com/MA2S0SA1RP — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) October 10, 2024

“He’s not here,” Nurse said, via the The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey. “He’s at a scheduled assessment of his knee. That was always on the schedule. We are still waiting for what’s next.”

While it’s just a regular checkup for Embiid, it does raise red flags due to the former MVP coming off knee surgery and his injury history. Embiid has missed 204 games during his career, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia, and that doesn’t include not taking the floor the first two years after being drafted because he was hurt.

However, when Embiid is on the court, he’s one of the best basketball players on the planet. He’s a seven-time All-Star, won the NBA MVP Award for the 2022-23 season, led the league in points per game twice, and has averaged 27.9 point and 11.2 rebounds a game over eight seasons.

Earlier this month, Embiid said during media day that he will be more proactive in protecting his health heading into the playoffs, even if that includes sitting out more regular-season games.

"It'll be tough. If they have to punch me or slap me or take my stuff away, for me not to get on that court, they're going to have to do it," Embiid said, via Philly Voice. "I might get mad, I might curse people out, but it's a relationship. We've been working together for years now. Now I look at the big picture. I've always listened to [the team's training staff], but I think, it's more of a time to actually listen to them and see what they have so say." The Sixers open up their season at home on October 23 against the Milwaukee Bucks.




