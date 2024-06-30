Philadelphia 76ers news: Team makes first signing of NBA free agency, add 2-time All-Star

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia 76ers fans are waiting for some potentially huge news as NBA free agency opens up around the basketball world.

Fresh off a first round exit in the NBA Playoffs, Philadelphia continues to be linked to nine-time All-Star Paul George.

The 34-year-old forward opted out of his contract with the Los Angeles Clippers earlier this weekend. Since then, he’s been linked to the 76ers on a near never-ending loop.

While that has not yet come to fruition, front office head Daryl Morey made the first move of NBA free agency. Multiple media reports indicate that Philly has signed two-time All-Star cernter Andre Drummond away from the Chicago Bulls.

Sure, this is not an earth-shattering move by any stretch of the imagination. But it does give Philadelphia depth behind former NBA MVP Joel Embiid after he dealt with an injury-plagued 2023-24 season.

What Andre Drummond signing means for the Philadelphia 76ers

Drummond, 30, did suit up for Philadelphia for part of the 2021-22 season. The two-time All-Star averaged 6.1 points and 8.8 rebounds in 49 games.

He spent this past season in Chicago, playing at a pretty high level as a backup. The former top-10 pick from UConn averaged 8.4 points and 9.0 rebounds on 56% shooting.

More than anything, this provides Philadelphia with some security should Embiid’s injury issues pop up again. He missed all but 39 games this past season with a knee injury.