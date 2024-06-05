Underrated Oakland Athletics pitcher drawing interest on MLB trade block

Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Oakland Athletics will trade any asset worth a hill of beans ahead of next month’s MLB trade deadline. That’s just where we are with this laughingstock of an organization under embattled owner John Fisher.

At issue here is a lack of any valuable talent on the A’s roster as they play out their final season in Northern California.

Oakland boasts a 24-38 record on the season and is 134-252 since the start of the 2022 campaign.

This apparently has not stopped other teams from putting in calls for certain players. That includes a dominating closer in Mason Miller.

We’re now hearing about another underrated pitcher. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, other teams are calling the A’s about starting pitcher JP Sears. Passan notes that Oakland is unlikely to move the starter. But calls are still coming in.

Related: Oakland Athletics announce temporary relocation to Sacramento starting next season

Oakland Athletics’ JP Sears could be underrated addition at MLB trade deadline

Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Sears, 28, was acquired from the New York Yankees in the deal that sent Frankie Montas to the Bronx ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline.

He’s since performed extremely well for an otherwise bad A’s team. Despite less-than-dominant stuff, Sears has actually been good this season.

JP Sears stats (2024): 4-4 record, 4.01 ERA, 1.11 WHIP

That 1.11 WHIP is stellar by today’s standards. In fact, Sears has given up only 56 hits in 67.1 innings of work. For his career, Sears has posted a 15-21 record with a 4.27 ERA and 1.24 WHIP. Though, his 5-14 mark last season plays a major role in the unfortunate win-loss number.

In addition to Sears, there are a number of players the A’s could deal ahead of the MLB trade deadline. Outfielder Seth Brown, designated hitter Brent Rooker and reliever Michael Kelly come to mind.