1 bold prediction for every game in NFL Week 16

With the football calendar flipping to the NFL Week 16 schedule, we have 16 matchups to preview. This week, all 32 teams are on the schedule, providing plenty of action to look forward to. Below, we dive into one bold prediction for each game on the Week 16 NFL schedule, including intriguing matchups between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens, plus the Philadelphia Eagles versus Washington Commanders.

Bo Nix has two rushing, two passing TD, but Chargers beat Broncos

Despite being picked last among the first-round quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft, there's no debating that Bo Nix has been one of the best rookies this season. Now he takes on a top-five Chargers defense that's been giving opponents fits all season. We could see Nix put on one of his best performances in the NFL yet, but we're still predicting Jim Harbaugh's Chargers to come out ahead in what should be a close battle.

Carson Wentz leads Chiefs to victory over Texans

Patrick Mahomes may not be healthy enough to play in Week 16 after suffering an ankle sprain in last week's win. If he can't go, Andy Reid will turn to Carson Wentz as the Chiefs' starting QB. Wentz is a one-time Pro Bowl QB, but that was back in 2017. Still just 31 years old, if he puts on a strong display this week, he could find himself in the mix for a starting job in 2025. A win over the Texans would go a long way toward reaching his goals, especially since Houston's pass defense allows the second-fewest yards per attempt and has recorded the NFL's second-most interceptions.

Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson tally 250 rushing yards in Ravens win over Steelers

The Ravens are the NFL's best rushing team, on both offense and defense. As the temperatures continue dropping, don't expect Baltimore to fall off any time soon. In fact, they may need to continue utilizing their top strength, riding on Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry to combine for 250 rushing yards to take down the Steelers.

Michael Penix debuts, gets 4 TD passes in Falcons win over Giants

Things have gotten so bad in Atlanta that fans have long been calling for their $180 million quarterback to get benched. On Tuesday, the Falcons finally made the move, benching Kirk Cousins for Michael Penix. Now we'll see what the gunslinger is capable of, taking on a Giants defense that has recorded a league-worst two interceptions all season.

Caleb Williams has 300+ passing yards in big Bears win over Lions

The Detroit Lions suffered several injuries in last week's loss to the Buffalo Bills. These could have a lasting effect that directly impacts their ability to compete in Week 16 until they get their personnel in order. Meanwhile, the Bears have lost eight games in a row. Interim coach Thomas Brown is desperate for a win, and getting a victory against one of the NFL's best teams would look good on his resume.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson goes off for 300 yards in Browns win over Bengals

We've seen how quickly Jameis Winston can jumpstart an offense. But we've also seen how quickly his tendency to reach for big plays can get him in turnover trouble and sent to the bench. Well, this week, the Browns are calling upon Dorian Thompson-Robinson to hang with Joe Burrow's Bengals. We might even see DTR finish with more than 300 passing yards for the first time in his career.

Mason Rudolph tops 300 yards, Titans trounce Colts

Mason Rudolph got his chance earlier this season when Will Levis suffered a shoulder injury. This time, the Titans are turning to their backup because Levis can't stop turning the ball over. Yet, the journeyman backup nearly churned out a win last week. He could have a better fate this time, taking on a Colts offense that lacks consistency.

Aaron Rodgers tops 350 yards in Jets win over Rams

Even though it won't matter in the standings, Aaron Rodgers may be getting healthier. The Jets QB has turned in two of his best performances since being traded from the Packers as he strengthens his resume ahead of the offseason when he could be searching for a new team. The Rams vs. Jets game could easily turn into a shootout, and Rodgers finally looks equipped to go blow-for-blow against the NFL's best quarterbacks again. Who wins the battle of the NFL's oldest QBs? It just might be Rodgers this week.

Jayden Daniels, Commanders outrush Eagles in big win for Washington

On top of having the NFL's most rushing yards, the Eagles also boast the league's top defense. Washington knows they have a tough matchup on the schedule this week, but getting a win over the team tied for the league's second-best record would give them a significant confidence boost ahead of their playoff run. Yet, as good as the Eagles' ground attack has been, the Commanders rank third in rushing yards and fifth in yards per carry, one spot behind Philadelphia in both categories.

Xavier Legette tops 100 receiving yards as Panthers beat Cardinals

The Panthers believe the 6-foot-3, 227-pound Xavier Legette can be their star receiver of the future, but he's had some growing pains as a 23-year-old rookie. The first-round pick enters Week 16 with just 439 yards and four touchdowns with his best performance coming in Week 4 when he gained 66 yards and scored a touchdown. Bryce Young's showing signs of being a future star, and he may need to rely on his young weapon against Arizona. If so, we could see Legette have the first 100-yard game of his young career.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba goes off for 150 yards in Seahawks win over Vikings

The Seahawks already have two Pro Bowl receivers in Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf, but Jaxon Smith-Njigba is their leading pass-catcher this season. He's been dominant from the slot, and that could continue against a Vikings defense that has been vulnerable to allowing big plays on occasion. Minnesota's been one of the NFL's hottest teams, but heading into Seattle to take on the 12th man is never an easy task. Don't be surprised if Seattle capitalizes by hitting JSN early and often to help him top 150 yards for the second time this season.

James Cook racks up 125 yards and three touchdowns in Bills win over Patriots

Josh Allen gets all the glory, but James Cook has been phenomenal for the Buffalo Bills this season. He enters Week 16 with the NFL's second-most rushing touchdowns and is on track for a 1,000-yard season. Buffalo should cruise to an easy victory over New England, which could mean a lot of clock-eating opportunities for Cook and company.

Brock Bowers records 150 yards as Raiders beat Jaguars

If it weren't for Jayden Daniels and Bo Nix, Brock Bowers would be the runaway favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year. Bowers is on pace for the best rookie season for a tight end in NFL history, and is up to 968 yards and four touchdowns. His previous career high of 140 yards came against Kansas City, but the Raiders may need to rely on their offense's best player to sneak away with what would be just their third win of the season.

Chop Robinson records two sacks in clutch Dolphins win over 49ers

Now up to five sacks on the season, Chop Robinson has forced his way into the NFL Rookie of the Year conversation. He's only drawn one start, but the Dolphins are learning to rely on their thriving edge rusher as the weeks go on. He'll once again be part of Miami's rotation against the 49ers who have lost three of their past four games. If Robinson can rack up two sacks, it could help catapult the Dolphins to victory in a must-win game.

Bucky Irving racks up 130 rushing yards in Buccaneers win over Cowboys

He's not getting much attention, but Bucky Irving has quietly been one of the NFL's best rookies this season. On pace for a 1,000-yard year, Irving has two 100-yard games in the past three weeks. Getting another one against the Cowboys would be a big help to Tampa Bay's chances of winning the NFC South.

Xavier McKinney intercepts two more passes in Packers win over Saints

