1 bold prediction for Conference Championship NFL Playoffs matchups

Now that the Conference Championship NFL Playoffs schedule has been revealed, we have two new matchups to preview. Just four playoff teams are on the schedule, but that leaves plenty of intrigue to look forward to.

Below, we dive into one bold prediction for each game on the NFL Playoffs Conference Championship schedule, including exciting matchups between the Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Related: 2025 NFL mock draft: Latest Round 1 projections