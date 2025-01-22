1 bold prediction for Conference Championship NFL Playoffs matchups

Now that the Conference Championship NFL Playoffs schedule has been revealed, we have two new matchups to preview. Just four playoff teams are on the schedule, but that leaves plenty of intrigue to look forward to.
Below, we dive into one bold prediction for each game on the NFL Playoffs Conference Championship schedule, including exciting matchups between the Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Jayden Daniels tops 100 rushing yards in Commanders win over Eagles
No one expected the Washington Commanders to get this far, especially if it meant defeating the Detroit Lions in the process. Now they get to take on a Philadelphia Eagles team they’ve already faced twice this season. Having beat them 36-33 in Week 16, Washington already has all the confidence they need. Yet, it may require another big game from Jayden Daniels. If he can avoid turnovers while making enough plays with his legs, like a 100-yard rushing game, the Commanders could pull off a major upset for the second week in a row.
Related: Top 2025 NFL free agents: Ranking top 30 players in NFL free agency
Josh Allen accounts for five touchdowns in Bills win over Chiefs
Can Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills finally slay the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs? They’ve done so in the regular season, but that means nothing now. While the Chiefs are playing for a chance to three-peat, the Bills have to be considered the hungrier team. If that remains true on Sunday, the Bills could be headed back to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 1993 season.
Related: AFC Championship Game predictions: Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs