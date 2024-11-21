Five NFL teams on upset alert in Week 12, including the Baltimore Ravens — again

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Another week, another chance for more upsets. Last week, we correctly predicted the Pittsburgh Steelers would upset the Baltimore Ravens and the Indianapolis Colts would go over the New York Jets. Who do we have on upset alert in Week 12 of the NFL season? We take a look at the five teams who are on upset alert.

Los Angeles Chargers over Baltimore Ravens

For the second consecutive week, we are putting the Baltimore Ravens on upset alert. Last week, we picked the Steelers and got that correct. This time, the Ravens face the Los Angeles Chargers, who are coming off a thrilling 34-27 win over the Cincinnati Bengals last Sunday. Baltimore is a three-point favorite against the Chargers. Why the Week 12 upset? We are picking the Chargers because of how great their offense can be. They have scored 25 or more points over the last four games. Coupled with Baltimore being ranked last in pass defense, it could be another huge offensive game for Justin Herbert and company, including wide receiver Ladd McConkey. Last week, McConkey had a monster game against the Bengals with six catches for 123 yards. Expect a similar performance this week.

San Francisco 49ers over Green Bay Packers

The San Francisco 49ers lost at home in a shocker against the Seattle Seahawks last Sunday, falling to 5-5. They are in desperation mode to stay in the playoff race. The Packers are 7-3, coming off a less-than-deserving win against the Chicago Bears that came down to a blocked field goal on the final play. Green Bay is a 2.5-point favorite against San Francisco. We are taking the 49ers. Why the Week 12 upset? The Packers' defense is not good at stopping the run — plain and simple. If there's one thing the 49ers do well, it's run the football. With running back Christian McCaffrey back in the starting lineup, Green Bay's defense is in for a tall order. They allowed 179 rushing yards to the Chicago Bears last week. Good luck stopping CMC.

Seattle Seahawks over Arizona Cardinals

This weekend's battle between the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals could determine who leads the NFC West. With Arizona at 6-4, a win on Sunday gives them full control of the division. The Seahawks are 5-5 after defeating the 49ers. Seattle played like a desperate team and got the victory. The Cardinals are favored by a point, but we have the Seahawks winning this game. Why the Week 12 upset? We believe the Seahawks can pull off the upset because, like last week, they are in desperation mode to stay in the playoff picture. They were able to shock San Francisco, so who's to say they can't pull off another big win against a division opponent?

Los Angeles Rams over Philadelphia Eagles

Both the Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles are coming off wins last week. Philadelphia improved to 8-2 after beating the Washington Commanders. The Rams took down the New England Patriots and sit at 5-5, on the outside looking in at the playoff picture. The Eagles are three-point favorites this weekend against the Rams. We're picking Los Angeles. Why the Week 12 upset? If an upset were to happen, it's much like the Seahawks' situation: playing with desperation and more intensity. A loss for the Rams will pretty much end their playoff hopes, given how many teams are currently in front of them in the standings fighting for a wild-card spot. If the Rams were to start a late-season run, Sunday is a must-win game.

Chicago Bears over Minnesota Vikings

