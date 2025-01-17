NFL rumors: How a Deion Sanders hire would impact Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

After parting ways with head coach Mike McCarthy, NFL rumors immediately had Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders popping up in the Cowboys coaching search. With Jerry Jones leading the search, Sanders seems to be a legitimate candidate.

Sanders checks several of the boxes Jones is looking for in the Cowboys coaching search. He brings head-coaching experience, coming off a 9-4 season at Colorado. He also has a very strong relationship with Jones and trust is a key factor with the franchise owner.

Deion Sanders coaching record: 13-12 as the Colorado Buffaloes coach

The team’s interest in Sanders has also sparked questions regarding Dak Prescott’s future in Dallas. Deion’s son, Shedeur Sanders, is one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft and the father-son duo would like to work together again. However, that won’t be coming in Dallas.

ESPN‘s Adam Schefter reported on Get Up that Sanders would be “thrilled to coach Dak Prescott” and becoming the Cowboys coach wouldn’t mean he’d want the team to bring in Shedeur.

Even if that is was Sanders wanted, it’s not a viable option. Even if Prescott was officially moved after June 1, using the post-June 1 trade designation, Dallas would still be left with a $42.132 million dead cap in 2025 followed by a $62.005 million dead cap in 2026.

Whether it’s Sanders, Kellen Moore or another one of the top NFL coaching candidates, Prescott will be the Cowboys’ starting quarterback in 2025 and likely beyond. As for Sanders, the expectation remains he won’t ultimately be hired by Dallas.

