NFL rumors reveal Cleveland Browns now shopping pair of starting-caliber QBs

Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns entered training camp with the deepest quarterback room in the NFL. The Browns depth char featured Deshaun Watson, Tyler Huntley, Jameis Winston and Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Now, just days after one Browns quarterback popped up in NFL trade rumors, two others have taken his place.

Thompson-Robinson, a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, originally popped up in NFL rumors. The belief was that Cleveland wanted to trade him for an offensive lineman or skill player, adding depth at a position that was shallow on the Browns roster.

Related: NFL defense rankings, see where the Cleveland Browns land

Instead, the team announced on Tuesday that Thompson-Robinson made the 53-man roster and would be one of the backup quarterbacks on the roster. With the second-year passer staying, it appears Cleveland has floated two of its other quarterbacks around the league.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Browns are set to field trade calls on both Winston and Huntley. While a deal isn’t imminent, Cleveland is reportedly prepared to move on from one of the two quarterbacks it acquired this offseason.

Related: NFL predictions 2024, Cleveland Browns season projection

Huntley, a Pro Bowl selection in 2022, might be the more intriguing long-term option for NFL teams. Entering his age-26 season, Huntley has a career 8-7 TD-INT ratio with a 64.6 percent completion rate, a 79.0 QB rating, 509 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns in 20 career games.

Winston, who had emerged as a leader in Browns training camp, should also draw interest. While he struggled last season in limited reps with the New Orleans Saints, he does have an 87.7 QB rating with a 20-11 TD-INT ratio over the last four seasons.

Also Read: Highest paid NFL players

Following the Green Bay Packers trade for quarterback Malik Willis, sending a seventh-round pick to the Tennessee Titans, teams like the Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders and Minnesota Vikings stand out as potential landing spots for Winston and Huntley.

While neither quarterback would start in Los Angeles this season, there could be a path to starts in Minnesota or Las Vegas given their situations. Baltimore is a strong fit for Huntley, given his familiarity with the team and concerns regarding how 38-year-old Josh Johnson would fare as the Ravens starting quarterback if Lamar Jackson goes down.

Also Read: Worst NFL starters on all 32 teams right now