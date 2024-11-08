Insider sheds light on Ben Johnson’s interest in 2025 head-coaching gig, odds of leaving Detroit Lions

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator has been the most in-demand coaching candidate in the National Football League for the last two years. After previously turning down the Carolina Panthers and then the Washington Commanders, Johnson’s name is once again popping up as a head coach candidate for 2025.

It’ ‘s easy to see why. The Lions sit atop the NFL power rankings with the best offense in football. Jared Goff is playing at an MVP-caliber level, far outpacing his best numbers with the Los Angeles Rams under head coach Sean McVay. Meanwhile, the Lions offense is roving to be outstanding in any situation with its architect viewed as one of the top minds in the game.

Johnson was first on the Panthers’ radar in 2023, but he backed out to return as the Lions offensive coordinator. After helping get Detroit to the NFC Championship Game, he was the Commanders’ top choice before backing out and forcing Washington to go with Dan Quinn.

While the Commanders were very critical of how Johnson handled things, sparking questions about if other NFL teams would have concerns over it, he remains the most coveted coaching candidate right now. With so many teams after him, Johnson is reportedly taking a direct approach to the situation.

During an appearance Thursday on Get Up, ESPN’s Adam Schefter touched on how Johnson is going to be “very, very selective” with what team he chooses to become the head coach for and that’s if he even decides to leave Detroit after this season.

“I don’t know that he desires to leave that division to head in the division to a place that you’re talking about the dysfunction that has existed within that organization. We’ll see…I believe hes’ going to be very selective in how he approaches how to do his business.” Adam Schefter Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson

Interestingly, Schefter noted what a head-coaching interview could specifically mean for Johnson. While other head-coaching candidates routinely interview with multiple teams, that is often with the intent of trying to prove themselves to that club. That might not be the case with Johnson.

Schefter suggested that if Johnson interviews with a team in 2025, it would potentially be with the intent of taking that head-coaching job. Meaning if NFL rumors emerge this offseason that Johnson is formally interviewing with a specific club, such as the Chicago Bears, that would suggest he is using that interview to determine if he will become that team’s head coach.

