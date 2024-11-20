Amid swirling NFL rumors regarding Hall of Fame cornerback and current Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders potentiaally replacing Dallas Cowboys’ coach Mike McCarthy in 2025, it now appears one college football program in Florida is hoping Ray Lewis can be the next breakout coach.

Sanders, age 57, got his start as a coach back in 2012 at the now-defunct Prime Prep Academy charter school he cofounded in Texas. He later became a head coach at Triple A Academy (2015-’16( and then became the offensive coordinator at Trinity Christian (2017-’20) before landing a head-coaching job at Jackson State.

Ray Lewis career stats (ESPN): 1,568 solo tackles, 99 tackles for loss, 96 pass deflections, 41.5 sacks, 31 interceptions, 20 fumble recoveries, 19 forced fumbles, 3 pick-sixes

After posting a 27-6 record over three seasons at Jackson State, the University of Colorado hired Sanders as its head coach before the 2023 season. Bringing quartebrack Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Watch candidate to Colorado, Sanders went 4-8 in his first season with the Buffaloes and how has the program 8-2 in the mix for the College Football Playoff. Thanks to his success, Lewis is now being eyed for a head-coaching job in college football.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Florida Atlantic University is eyeing Lewis as a top candidate to become its next head football coach in 2025.

Lewis has no coaching experience at any level. However, based on Schefter’s report, Florida Atlantic seems to be the latest school hoping a former NFL player who is well-known can deliver similar success as a head coach.

Ray Lewis career earnings (Spotrac): $95.725 million

Sanders is far from the only example. In 2023, the University of Alabama at Birmingham hired former Super Bowl-winning quartebrack Trent Dilfer to become their ehad coach. Dilfer’s only prior coaching experience with a team came at Lipscomb Academy, a private Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee. UAB is 6-16 through two seasons under Dilfer and on track to perform even worse than it did in 2023 (4-8 record).

Former Tennessee Titans running back Eddie George is also a head coach at the collegiate level. The 51-year-old was hired by Tennessee State ahead of the 2021 season. After posting sub-.500 records in his first two seasons, Tennessee State is 8-3 this season with a 6-1 record since September 28.

Florida Atlantic fired head coach Tom Herman after a 2-8 start to the 2024 college football season. Herman went 6-16 in two years at the helm as Willie Taggarty’s replacement. FAU is still trying to replicate the three-year run it had under Lane Kiffin (27-13), though Lewis would be a massive gamble for the program.