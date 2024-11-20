NFL coverage map Week 12: NFL TV map broadcast info for Sunday’s games, best games to watch

The 2024 NFL season is in full swing, with football fans tuning in Thursday, Sunday, and Monday to watch their favorite teams. Even though NFL Sunday Ticket is gaining popularity, the NFL coverage map is a guide all football fans need.
While every NFL game is on television, many are on at the same time. As a result, TV networks and league officials agree to have certain teams broadcasted in certain markets. The NFL TV map shows you what games are on in your area. The NFL broadcast map changes each week, and we’ll provide updates throughout the season.
Table of contents
- NFL coverage map Week 12: Early games
- NFL broadcast map: CBS games Week 12
- NFL TV map Week 12: FOX early window
- Dallas Cowboys @ Washington Commanders – FOX – 1 PM ET – Joe Davis and Greg Olsen
- Minnesota Vikings @ Chicago Bears – FOX – 1 PM ET – Kevin Kugler and Daryl Johnston
- Detroit Lions @ Indianapolis Colts – FOX – 1 PM ET – Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma
- NFL TV map Week 12: FOX late window
- Week 12 NFL coverage map for Alaska and Hawai’i
- Alaska and Hawai’i – NFL broadcast map: CBS games Week 12
- Alaska and Hawai’i – NFL broadcast map: FOX games Week 12
- Alaska and Hawai’i – NFL broadcast map: FOX late games Week 12
- National NFL broadcasts for Week 12
Let’s examine the NFL TV map for Week 12. We’ve also included kickoff times, networks, and broadcaster information. The NFL broadcast maps are available at 506sports.com.
NFL coverage map Week 12: Early games
Seven games are on the early portion of the Week 12 schedule, with matchups between 14 teams broadcast on CBS and FOX. Here’s the NFL TV map for Week 12 on Sunday’s early slate.
NFL broadcast map: CBS games Week 12
|Color
|Matchup
|Channel
|Time
|Broadcasters
|RED
|Chiefs @ Panthers
|CBS
|1:00 PM ET
|Ian Eagle, Charles Davis
|GREEN
|Buccaneers @ Giants
|CBS
|1:00 PM ET
|Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Jason McCourty
|YELLOW
|Patriots @ Dolphins
|CBS
|1:00 PM ET
|Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta
|ORANGE
|Titans @ Texans
|CBS
|1:00 PM ET
|Tom McCarthy, Ross Tucker, Jay Feely
|BLUE
|Broncos @ Raiders
|CBS
|4:05 PM ET
|Kevin Harlan, Trent Green
Kansas City Chiefs @ Carolina Panthers – CBS – 1:00 PM ET – Ian Eagle and Charles Davis
Now that the Chiefs have finally lost a game, they can relax a bit, knowing they’re still on track for the first seed in the AFC Playoffs. Yet, the Panthers have some sneaky potential with Bryce Young playing better, but can they surprise one of the NFL’s best teams?
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New York Giants – CBS – 1:00 PM ET – Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, and Jason McCourty
Fresh off a bye week for both teams, the Giants are hoping to find a spark after benching Daniel Jones for Tommy DeVito. Yet, the Buccaneers are trying to get back to the playoffs, and facing one of the NFL’s worst teams should give them a strong chance of getting back on track.
New England Patriots @ Miami Dolphins – CBS – 1:00 PM ET – Spero Dedes and Adam Archuleta
Drake Maye has given the Patriots hope. Ditto for the Dolphins since Tua Tagovailoa returned. Yet, while the Dolphins are still hoping to carve out enough wins for a playoff spot, the Patriots are in pure evaluation mode, identifying players who can become long-term contributors. This should be a fairly competitive matchup, with New England’s defense giving Miami some fits.
Tennessee Titans @ Houston Texans – CBS – 1:00 PM ET – Tom McCarthy, Ross Tucker and Jay Feely
The Titans look like one of the NFL’s worst teams, having committed the third-most turnovers and having the third-fewest takeaways. That’s not a recipe for success, but Will Levis has shown some capability as of late. Still, we expect the Texans to dominate on both sides of the ball in this one.
Denver Broncos @ Las Vegas Raiders – CBS – 4:05 PM ET – Kevin Harlan and Trent Green
Boasting a top-five defense plus a rookie quarterback who’s done a good job of limiting mistakes, the Broncos could give the Raiders a lot of problems. Gardner Minshew has done nothing to indicate he’ll be part of the Raiders’ future and Antonio Pierce’s defense is allowing the fourth-most points in the NFL. This one could get ugly.
NFL TV map Week 12: FOX early window
|Color
|Matchup
|Channel
|Time
|Broadcasters
|RED
|Cowboys @ Commanders
|FOX
|1:00 PM ET
|Joe Davis, Greg Olsen
|BLUE
|Vikings @ Bears
|FOX
|1:00 PM ET
|Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston
|GREEN
|Lions @ Colts
|FOX
|1:00 PM ET
|Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma
Dallas Cowboys @ Washington Commanders – FOX – 1 PM ET – Joe Davis and Greg Olsen
Everything’s going wrong for the Cowboys. Meanwhile, it feels like everything’s gone right for the Commanders since drafting Jayden Daniels. Both defenses have some room for improvement, but at least Dan Quinn’s unit ranks above average, while Mike Zimmer’s is one of the NFL’s worst. Washington could score a lot of points in this one. Will Dallas give Trey Lance a chance?
Minnesota Vikings @ Chicago Bears – FOX – 1 PM ET – Kevin Kugler and Daryl Johnston
Chicago nearly pulled out a last-second victory in Week 11 against a good Packers team. This could have the Bears playing with a bigger chip on their shoulders, especially against a division rival. Yet, Caleb Williams has yet to face Brian Flores’ defense, which has forced the NFL’s most takeaways. The Vikings should be able to handle the Bears without issue, but Chicago’s top-ten defense could always ruin Sam Darnold’s day.
Detroit Lions @ Indianapolis Colts – FOX – 1 PM ET – Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma
The NFL’s hottest team, and possibly the best, takes on a Colts group that has been extremely inconsistent while flipping back and forth from Anthony Richardson to Joe Flacco. This time it’s Richardson’s turn and he’s coming off a big win over the Jets. Can the former first-round pick overcome a tough, physical Lions team? The odds are stacked against him.
NFL TV map Week 12: FOX late window
|Color
|Matchup
|Channel
|Time
|Broadcasters
|RED
|49ers @ Packers
|FOX
|4:25 PM ET
|Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady
|BLUE
|Cardinals @ Seahawks
|FOX
|4:25 PM ET
|Adam Amin, Mark Sanchez
San Francisco 49ers @ Green Bay Packers – FOX – 4:25 PM ET – Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady
Typically a great playoff matchup, this one doesn’t quite feel the same in 2024 with the 49ers holding a 5-5 record. Yet, perhaps a matchup against the Packers can be the springboard that gets San Francisco back on track. Conversely, moving to 8-3 with a win over San Francisco would be a significant step forward for Green Bay.
Arizona Cardinals @ Seattle Seahawks – FOX – 4:25 PM ET – Adam Amin and Tom Brady
Who are the Seahawks in 2024? So far, they’re a 5-5 team, but a win over the Cardinals could put them back on track to win the NFC West. Yet, a win by Arizona would give them a firm grasp on the divisional crown. Both quarterbacks are playing excellent football, which could make for a high-scoring bout.
Week 12 NFL coverage map for Alaska and Hawai’i
We’ve been presenting the NFL coverage map weekly for multiple years. But it wasn’t until one of our readers, Brandon P, reached out on social media to make us aware of all the hungry football fans eager to watch the NFL in Alaska and Hawai’i.
The only problem? Folks in Alaska and Hawai’i are always left guessing which games get randomly thrown into their market on Sunday. You may or may not know this, but there are no NFL teams near Alaska or Hawaii’, so which games do they get? We finally have an answer.
Alaska and Hawai’i – NFL broadcast map: CBS games Week 12
Alaska and Hawai’i will see the Kansas City Chiefs versus Carolina Panthers
|Color
|Matchup
|Channel
|Time
|Broadcasters
|RED
|Chiefs @ Panthers
|CBS
|1:00 PM ET
|Ian Eagle, Charles Davis
Alaska and Hawai’i – NFL broadcast map: FOX games Week 12
Alaska and Hawai’i will see the Dallas Cowboys versus Washington Commanders
|Color
|Matchup
|Channel
|Time
|Broadcasters
|RED
|Cowboys @ Commanders
|FOX
|4:05 PM ET
|Joe Davis, Greg Olsen
Alaska and Hawai’i – NFL broadcast map: FOX late games Week 12
Alaska will see the Arizona Cardinals versus Seattle Seahawks
Hawai’i will see the San Francisco 49ers versus Green Bay Packers
|Color
|Matchup
|Channel
|Time
|Broadcasters
|RED
|49ers @ Packers
|FOX
|4:25 PM ET
|Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady
|BLUE
|Cardinals @ Seahawks
|FOX
|4:25 PM ET
|Adam Amin, Mark Sanchez
Ranking best NFL games to watch in Week 12
- Baltimore Ravens vs Los Angeles Chargers
- San Francisco 49ers vs Green Bay Packers
- Arizona Cardinals vs Seattle Seahawks
- Philadelphia Eagles vs Los Angeles Rams
- Minnesota Vikings vs Chicago Bears
- Detroit Lions vs Indianapolis Colts
- New England Patriots vs Miami Dolphins
- Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns
- Denver Broncos vs Las Vegas Raiders
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New York Giants
- Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders
- Kansas City Chiefs vs Carolina Panthers
- Tennessee Titans vs Houston Texans
National NFL broadcasts for Week 12
Here are the NFL games on national television for Week 12.
- Thursday Night Football – Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns- Amazon Prime Video
- Sunday Night Football – Philadelphia Eagles vs Los Angeles Rams – NBC/Peacock
- Monday Night Football – Baltimore Ravens vs Los Angeles Chargers – ESPN/ABC/ESPN+