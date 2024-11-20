1 bold prediction for every game in NFL Week 12, including 49ers-Packers

Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

Now that the football calendar has flipped to the NFL Week 12 schedule, we have 13 more matchups to preview. This week, six teams are on a bye. Yet, with all 26 other teams in action, there's plenty to look forward to. Below, we dive into one bold prediction for each game on the Week 12 NFL schedule, including an intriguing matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers.

Russell Wilson has first 300-yard game of Steelers career in win over Browns

Russell Wilson is 4-0 as the Pittsburgh Steelers' starting quarterback. Not that it matters, but he still doesn't have a 300-yard game with his new team. That could change on Thursday night when he takes on a Browns team that allows 6.6 YPA attempt, good for 24th in the NFL. Don't be shocked if Wilson tops his season-best 278-yard game with a 300-yard effort in Cleveland.

Caleb Williams throws three interceptions in Bears loss to Vikings

Say what you want about his inconsistent season thus far, but Caleb Williams has just one game with more than one interception. With just five interceptions all season, the No. 1 overall pick has done a good job of taking care of the football, but the Vikings have intercepted more passes than anyone. In other words, don't be surprised when Brian Flores' defense forces the Bears QB into the first three-INT game of his career.

Anthony Richardson has 350-yard day in Colts win over Lions

Anthony Richardson took a step in the right direction last week, but now he has a much bigger test against the NFL's hottest team. Yet, if there's one player on the Colts who can handle all the physicality Dan Campbell's team throws at him, it's Anthony Richardson. Coming off a 304-yard effort, Richardson will need to be at his very best to take down the Lions, but crazier things have happened.

Dolphins record 500 yards in win over Patriots

The Miami Dolphins are getting their groove back just in time for a matchup against a Patriots team that's still finding their way. Despite being a defensive specialist, Jerod Mayo's Patriots have allowed their opponent to top 400 yards on four different occasions, but watch the Dolphins become the first to reach the 500-yard barrier against New England this season.

Buccaneers score 40 points in win over Giants

The New York Giants are spiraling out of control and now turn to former undrafted free agent Tommy DeVito at quarterback. Meanwhile, the Buccaneers are also refreshed coming out of a bye, but they still have a playoff spot on their minds. We wouldn't be surprised if the NFL's fifth-best offense completely dominates the Giants to the tune of a 40-point game.

Commanders win and hold Cowboys to fewer than 200 yards

With Dak Prescott out, the Dallas Cowboys are a shell of their former selves. Plus, after Dan Quinn left to take the Commanders' head coaching job, we've seen the Dallas defense become one of the NFL's worst. With a bit of extra motivation heading into Sunday, expect the Commanders' defense to put in one of their best efforts, holding the Cowboys to under 200 yards in what would be the second time for Washington and the second time for Dallas this season.

Bryce Young has 300 yards, but Panthers lose to Chiefs

Ever since returning to the starting lineup, we've seen a slightly improved version of Bryce Young. On Sunday, he'll get the chance to enter a shootout with one of the NFL's best quarterbacks, which could lead to more passing attempts than usual. In fact, we wouldn't be surprised if the Panthers are stuck playing catch-up, leading to his first 300-yard game of the season.

Will Levis passes for more yards than C.J. Stroud, but Texans beat Titans by 10+ points

Will Levis showed off his arm in last week's loss to the Vikings. If the Titans hadn't kept shooting themselves in the foot with various penalties, Levis could have had a much bigger day. Still, finding the success, even if it didn't always count, could help him outduel C.J. Stroud in the yardage category, but we still expect the Texans to win big as the Titans feel pressured to pass.

Pat Surtain II intercepts two passes as Broncos crush Raiders

Teams have learned that All-Pro Pat Surtain II is one of the NFL's best cornerbacks, so he rarely gets tested. But that hasn't prevented PS2 from picking off three passes this season, including a multi-INT game against the Raiders in Week 6. Don't be surprised if Gardner Minshew has flashbacks and helps Surtain record another two-interception game on Sunday.

Christian McCaffrey tops 150 yards in 49ers win over Packers

Does Christian McCaffrey still have it? After battling an early-season Achilles injury, Run CMC has returned to duty in the past two weeks, and he's topped 100 yards from scrimmage each time. Coming off a season-best 79-yard rushing game, we could see the 49ers rely on their superstar back more against a Packers secondary that is forcing turnovers at an elite rate. In other words, don't be surprised if CMC has his first combined 150-yard game of his season.

Marvin Harrison Jr. scores 3 TD in Cardinals win over Seahawks

Marvin Harrison Jr. has quickly developed a reputation as a game-breaking talent. The scary part is that he's still just 22 years old. But we've already seen his superstar potential, with two 100-yard games, including one where he scored two touchdowns. Yet, as the Cardinals aim to create more separation in the NFC West, we wouldn't be surprised if MHJ has his best game yet, by reaching paydirt three times in Sunday's win over the Seahawks.

Matthew Stafford has 400 passing yards in Rams win over Eagles

Even at 36 years old, Matthew Stafford has shown he can still squeeze the football into the tightest windows that the average quarterback might not even see. He's undoubtedly an elite processor at this stage in his career, but Stafford has just one game with over 300 yards. We see that changing on Sunday night, when he takes advantage of a young yet elite Eagles secondary by having his first 400-yard game of the season. It would be an incredible feat, considering the Eagles allow the fewest yards per pass attempt in the NFL.

Justin Herbert scores 4 TD in Chargers win over Ravens

