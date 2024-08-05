NFL insider provides big update on Pittsburgh Steelers QB competition

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback competition will be one of the biggest sources of NFL news this summer. While many presume there’s a clear front-runner between Justin Fields and Russell Wilson, that might not be the case right now in training camp.

After years of experiencing some of the worst quarterback play in the NFL, Pittsburgh overhauled the position this offseason. The team signed Wilson shortly after his release from the Denver Broncos and followed that up a short time later with the trade for Fields in a bargain deal with the Chicago Bears.

In an era where legitimate quarterback competitions are increasingly rare in NFL training camp, Pittsburgh had one. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin made it clear that Wilson held the edge heading into the summer and many rightfully presumed he would be the Steelers starting quarterback in Week 1.

In his early NFL training camp takeaways, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated highlighted the Steeelers quarterback competition as one that is far from over. Not only because Wilson has been limited by an injury this summer, but also because of how Fields meshes with Arthur Smith’s history as a play-caller.

“Fields has played well, and new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith has a really long history of coaching effectively around the blind spots of physically gifted quarterbacks. So the longer Russell Wilson’s injury woes linger, the wider the door opens for Fields, who’s a strong program-personality fit for the Steelers, to eventually become the guy.” Albert Breer on the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback competition between Russell Wilson and Justin Fields

Who will be the Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback?

Barry Reeger-USA TODAY Sports

It makes sense from a coaching standpoint. Fields and Wilson both have similar weaknesses. They led the NFL in Pro Football Focus‘ average time to throw on dropbacks with a pass attempt – Fields at 3.04 (first) and Wilson at 2.89 (second) – while also recording two of the highest sack rates (Pro Football Reference).

Even with the Steelers offensive line expected to be a strength for the first time in years, the playing style of Wilson and Fields makes them prone to turnover-worthy plays and sacks. The difference-maker for an offensive coordinator would be Fields’ superior arm strength and athleticism.

Wilson entered Steelers training camp as the pole leader in the quarterback competition, but things have changed. As ESPN‘s Brooke Pryor wrote, this has now become “more of a competition” than the coaching staff expected. Wilson’s age might give him the edge, but Smith and Tomlin could ultimately settle for the quarterback who offers more physical tools to work with and Fields’ rushing ability could swing it even more.