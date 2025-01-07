Fired New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh lands shocking interview request with this NFL team

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It appears Robert Saleh will have the opportunity to become a head coach in the NFL again.

The New York Jets shockingly fired Saleh as head coach just five weeks into the season following a 2-3 start. After dismissing Saleh and turning to interim coach Jeff Ulbrich, the Jets won just three more games and finished 5-12 on the season.

The Jets had Super Bowl aspirations heading into the 2024 season with a healthy Aaron Rodgers, offensive playmakers in Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson, and a stout defense. However, they had yet another disastrous season and failed to make the postseason for the 14th consecutive year.

Over four seasons with the Jets, Saleh went 20-36 and failed to make the playoffs. He also went through a carousel of starting quarterbacks during his tenure: Rodgers, Zach Wilson, Mike White, Joe Flacco, Trevor Siemian, and Tim Boyle.

Robert Saleh went through six different starting quarterbacks during his time with the Jets:



🏈Zach Wilson: 33 games

🏈Mike White: 7 games

🏈Aaron Rodgers: 6 games

🏈Joe Flacco: 5 games

🏈Trevor Siemian: 3 games

🏈Tim Boyle: 2 games — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 8, 2024

Even though Saleh wasn’t able to succeed with the Jets, he will get the chance to possibly become a head coach once again.

AFC South team wants to interview Robert Saleh for head coaching position

The Jacksonville Jaguars revealed Tuesday they have requested to interview Saleh for their head-coaching vacancy.

The Jaguars fired Doug Pederson following a mediocre 4-13 season. Pederson lasted three seasons in Jacksonville, going 22-29 and making the playoffs once.

Whoever becomes the Jaguars’ next head coach has a lot to improve upon. The offense finished 21st in passing yards per game (204.5) and 25th in yards per game (305.8), while the defense finished 31st in yards allowed per game (389.9) and last in the NFL in passing yards allowed per game (257.4).

Starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence also regressed and suffered a season-ending shoulder injury.

“Right now we are the most predictable team on both sides of the ball,” said Jaguars owner Shad Khan, via ESPN.com. “[In] football, to win, deception is a big part of it. Unpredictability. If you know exactly what we’re going to do on offense or defense, you better have the 22 best players to help us win a football game.

“Being unpredictable is modern football and we have to be able to show that on the field.”

We have requested to interview the following candidates for our Head Coach vacancy. pic.twitter.com/pYHk3LnUjI — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) January 7, 2025

