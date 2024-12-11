New York Yankees rumors link team to 3x All-Star World Series winner

Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images

It’s time to accept the fact that the New York Yankees won’t have Juan Soto backing up Aaron Judge in the batting order in 2025. There’s nothing the Yankees can do about losing their All-Star slugger now, but this franchise won’t sit idly as MLB free agency dominoes continue to fall.

On Tuesday, we learned more about the Bronx Bombers’ alternative plans after signing Max Fried to an eight-year, $218 million contract extension. Signing Fried gives an already strong Yankees pitching staff an excess of starters for their rotation, which could lead to an even bigger trade involving a multi-time All-Star.

Max Fried signing could help New York Yankees trade for Kyle Tucker

Now that the New York Yankees have roughly seven starters to fit a five-man rotation, something has to give. Yet, some pitchers, like Nestor Cortes and Marcus Stroman, have been rumored to be on the trade block dating back to last season.

The expectation is that the Yankees will revisit these trade discussions with a more concrete plan to reach an agreement this time around. While New York’s staff is in a strong position, many other teams around the league have an urgent need to upgrade their rotation, which could work in the Yankees’ favor.

According to The New York Post’s Joel Sherman, the Yankees are now strongly pursuing a trade for former World Series-winning outfielder Kyle Tucker from the Houston Astros.

“More and more, it is appearing as if the Astros are open to trading Kyle Tucker and the Yankees are among the teams most seriously pursuing the star outfielder, The Post has learned.” New York Post’s Joel Sherman on Kyle Tucker New York Yankees rumors

Talks could break down, with the Astros reportedly targeting star rookies Luis Gil and Ben Rice in return, both of which the Yankees may not want to part with.

Yet, as Sherman notes, the Yankees aren’t the only team trying to trade for the 27-year-old corner outfielder. The Chicago Cubs, San Francisco Giants, and Philadelphia Phillies have also been linked to a potential Tucker trade this offseason. Plus, the Astros may prefer to negotiate with a team in the National League, rather than help out a direct competitor in the Yankees.

However, if the Yankees make a strong enough offer, the three-time All-Star Gold Glove winner could land in the Bronx later this winter.

